"They are in love": Mizkif explains why Jasontheween and Sakura should "stop streaming"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 19, 2025 09:34 GMT
Mizkif says Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko "are in love"
Mizkif says Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko "are in love" (Image via @REALMizkif and @sakurashymk/X)

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has expressed his belief that fellow content creators Jason "Jasontheween" and Sakura Shymko should "stop streaming" because, according to him, "they are in love." During a Just Chatting livestream on July 18, 2025, while Mizkif reviewed submissions on his official X Community, he came across a fan's X post.

They wrote:

"dam Miz could of had his Jakura arc in Japan Sadge. #NeverGiveUp

The co-founder of OTK (One True King) responded by sharing his thoughts on Jasontheween and Sakura's association. He said:

"Dude, I'm not going to lie - Jakura, they should stop streaming. They should stop streaming. I watched their stream yesterday, while I was drinking a beer by myself as a 30-year-old man. They need to stop streaming and just enjoy each other. Because they are in love. They are in love and they need to enjoy it."
Mizkif also commented on the FaZe Clan member's recent IRL broadcast with Sakura, stating that the two needed to "enjoy themselves":

"I watched them, and I'm like, 'Dude, your stream is F'ing. Your channel is dying. You're down 3,000 viewers in five minutes. And you guys don't give a f**k! You're sitting there playing with each other and hanging out, looking at this beautiful specimen that is life. Enjoy yourselves, guys! You're young! Enjoy it. It's beautiful what you guys have! Forget the stream! Host me, just forget it."
"I hope to find a girl like that one day" - Mizkif gives his take on Jasontheween and Sakura's association

After explaining why he believed Jasontheween and Sakura needed to "stop streaming," Mizkif emphasized that the two were "in love." He added:

"You guys are in love, it's so cute when I see them. I'm like, 'Damn! this is f**king real s**t, man. That's real s**t. I hope to find a girl like that one day. I really do. I'm never finding that s**t. But, goddamn, I see that and I'm like, 'Jason, you got a real one. You've got to enjoy her, bro. At least for two years, you've got to enjoy that s**t.' I promise you, it's a good two years."
Timestamp - 00:49:40

The New Jersey native then elaborated on the "biggest regrets of his life," saying:

"Listen, my biggest regrets in my life, chat, is probably the fact that I'm annoying. Number one. Number two - I'm White. If I wasn't White, goddamn, would I be funnier because now I'm just cringe."

Mizkif made headlines on July 5, 2025, when he responded to claims that he "got kicked out of" Austin, Texas, before moving to Los Angeles, California.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

