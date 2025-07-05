Mizkif responds to claims he "got kicked out of" Austin, urges his fans to stop harassing Nmplol and ExtraEmily

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has responded to claims that he "got kicked out of" Austin, Texas, and thus relocated to Los Angeles, California. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, the content creator addressed his community, urging them to "stop" spreading stories that his friendship with Austin-based streamers Nick "Nmplol" and Emily "ExtraEmily" had deteriorated.

Mizkif said:

"I want to say this clearly to my community - stop! Please, stop harassing my friends. I see the harassment. I know it's about... 99% of you are the best community and are very sweet, and are honestly amazing. But there are some of you that are attacking Nick, that are attacking ExtraEmily, that are trying to make it seem like I'm not friends with them or I don't like them, or there's this rift between us. Stop, please."

The co-founder of OTK (One True King) then responded to the narrative that he had been "kicked out" of Austin by saying:

"Everyone's trying to make it seem like that we are not okay that we're not friendly, that they kicked me out of Austin, and I had to run here by myself with just a a sack on my back. Chat, we are all okay. All right? Like, please, we're all friends. Everything's fine. I moved to LA with my friends because I've been wanting to move here for four years. That's it."

Matthew went on to say that he left Austin because he found it to be the "most boring place to live":

"I don't like Austin because I find it the most boring place to live in the f**king world. That's it. I really don't like Austin. I don't find it fun. It's 110 degrees there every day of the year."

"Please stop attacking my friends" - Mizkif assures fans that "everything's okay"

The conversation continued, with Mizkif assuring fans that "everything" was fine between him and his streamer friends. While pleading with his online community to "stop attacking" those associated with him, the New Jersey-born personality said:

"But please, stop attacking my friends or people that I'm associated with. Everything's okay. All right? Stop."

In other news, on July 4, 2025, Nmplol shared a series of X posts, which have since been deleted, in which he claimed Mizkif had not been a member of OTK since 2023.

