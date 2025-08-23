  • home icon
  • 'Almost obvious': xQc accuses agencies of view-botting streamers for higher ad revenue following Twitch's reported crackdown on viewbots

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 23, 2025 22:19 GMT
Twitch streamer xQc made a series of posts claiming that major organizations often used view-botting for their talents (Image via xQc/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has alleged that organizations often viewbot their talents so that, by artificially inflating the streamers' metrics, they can sell "massive" advertisement packages and earn higher revenue. This statement came after recent action by Twitch to reduce bot-related activity on the platform.

Talking about his views on the situation and alleged view-botting indulged in by some streamers in a series of X posts dated August 23, 2025, xQc mentioned how agencies allegedly commit "fraud":

"I’ve been thinking, WHY orgs would bot heavily? Then the answer seemed almost obvious. Talent agencies receive a % from ad streams their talent does. By inflating their streamers they can sell massive ad packages in bulk and take in much higher sums. To put simply, fraud."
xQc claims that creators who are part of organizations are "seemingly being botted much more heavily"

In late July 2025, Twitch announced that it was taking dedicated steps to reduce the usage of bots to artificially inflate views and engagement on the platform. The platform aimed to use new code to detect bots being used on the platform.

Now, in his series of posts on X, xQc alleged that organizations seemed to use view-botting for their talents:

"Twitch has cracked down on bots in the 2-3 days and viewbotters/victims of viewbotting have been exposed. Streamers that are part of groups/orgs are seemingly being botted much more heavily. I don’t want to start witch hunts but the data is interesting. Go see for yourself... This doesn’t seem like a problem for most people but it’s the silent killer. It kills the industry as a whole. It lowers discoverability for smaller streamers significantly and cuts down their income if they ever make it at all."
Furthermore, xQc showcased data from TwitchTracker to seemingly showcase differences in average viewer count and discrepancies between the max viewership and followers gained per individual broadcast:

"I did some digging and shared findings with others and found egregious instances of streamers going from ~100 viewers daily to 5000 overnight. I was speechless when I noticed they had been doing it for YEARS. The worst part? A lot of recent streams ended being sponsored. Awful... Here’s an absolutely abysmal example of this. The fact that this can go on for YEARS without the platform taking action is just sad really. If Twitch doesn’t care then why should anyone really?"
In other news, Twitch streamer Steven "Destiny" responded to allegations of possessing explicit material involving a minor being perpetuated by YouTubers WillyMacShow and Ethan Klein.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
