What does CSAM mean? Streamer Destiny issues statement amid recent allegations

Twitch streamer and political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has addressed allegations made by YouTuber WillyMacShow against him of possessing inappropriate content involving an alleged minor. Destiny has since responded to the allegations and has claimed no CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) was present on his computer.The United States Department of Justice defines Child Sexual Abuse Material as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a person less than 18 years old. Responding to an allegation that he possessed 60 GB worth of CSAM through an X post made on August 23, 2025, Destiny wrote:&quot;I have no CSAM on my computer, I've only complied with my legal obligations for my court cases. The 60gb screenshot was related to a claim the Rose person made, someone whose name and birthdate have yet to even be reliably confirmed.&quot;What are the allegations made against Destiny by WillyMacShow?The entire ordeal began on August 20, 2025, when supposed explicit conversations between Destiny and an alleged 17-year-old individual named &quot;Rose&quot; appeared online. Destiny eventually asserted that she had told him she was 19 years old, claiming to have chat logs of the same.Subsequently, WillyMacShow uploaded a video on August 23, 2025, sharing screenshots of his conversation with Twitch streamer Destiny. In these conversations, Destiny seemingly said that Rose's boyfriend would record her during Skype calls, apparently without her consent, while she was underage.This prompted WillyMacShow to ask him if he had CSAM on his computer, to which Destiny responded by saying that he had a copy of &quot;all&quot; of their messages when the court case was initiated. Subsequently, WillyMacShow claimed that this amounted to him admitting that he had &quot;alleged CP downloaded on his computer.&quot;