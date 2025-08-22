"Irl streaming is a plague on society": Fans disgruntled as streamers Nina Lin and Ash Alk seemingly damage restaurant property following altercation

On August 21, streamers Ash Alk and Nina Lin were outside in a Twitch IRL broadcast. The premise of this particular collaboration involved the two being handcuffed together while they went about their day. During the stream, while they sat outside a restaurant, grabbing a bite to eat, chaos ensued after Ash scooped up handfuls of Nina Lin's food bowl and dumped it into a separate bag.Nina Lin, visibly upset, flipped over their table, spilling drinks and making a mess. Fans reacted to the situation, and some, like u/Axiom65 on r/LivestreamFail, suggested that IRL streaming culture &quot;is a plague on society&quot;:&quot;IRL streaming is a plague on society, and the people watching this sh*t are just as much to blame as the people streaming.&quot;Nina and Ash get into an altercation and damage store property and leave without apologizing byu/Aromatic-You-2321 inLivestreamFailOthers indicated that the altercation was staged, purely for viewership or to clip-farm:&quot;Staged drama. Anything for attention,&quot; said u/strangeapple.&quot;...It's this new generation that 'do it for the clip' that's the issue. You even hear him mention it in this clip,&quot; said u/goatnxtinline.u/Bam_Margiela spoke on how streaming is becoming an emerging space:&quot;Every day I see a new name I’ve never heard of before do something stupid, how do people keep up with all these streamers?&quot;Why did Ash Alk throw away Nina Lin's food?Interestingly, former FaZe Clan member and rapper Plaqueboymax is the reason behind the drama. On August 21, Max went live and did a stream segment where he donated to streamers with under 1,000 live viewers:&quot;I wanna do smaller streamers, no one above 1,000 viewers, okay? That's the rule: no one above 1,000 viewers.&quot; (Timestamp - 00:10)His final pick, which was prompted by his chatbox, was Ash Alk. Max opened up Ash's stream where he and Nina Lin were enjoying a meal together. The rapper then typed the following message in the chatbox:&quot;for 50 gifted throw nina food off the table.&quot; (Timestamp - 19:40)On reading the message, without Nina noticing, Ash's demeanor shifted as he contemplated his next move. He eased into the challenge, asking Nina questions like:&quot;Are you hungry? This food isn't really that good, you would agree, right, lowkey? Like, this sh*t's kinda mid... You wouldn't be upset if we just didn't eat this? ('Nah, I wouldn't,' said Nina).&quot; (Timestamp - 20:02)The more Ash asked questions, the more Nina Lin grew suspicious. Finally, about two minutes after Max's initial message, Ash grabbed clumps of Nina's food and dumped it into a paper bag. It was then that she flipped over the table, saying:&quot;What the f**k are you doin'?&quot; (Timestamp - 22:20)In other news, Plaqueboymax stated that he is unable to disclose the reason behind his departure from FaZe Clan, leading fans to speculate that the organization required him to sign a strict NDA.