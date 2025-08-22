  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Irl streaming is a plague on society": Fans disgruntled as streamers Nina Lin and Ash Alk seemingly damage restaurant property following altercation

"Irl streaming is a plague on society": Fans disgruntled as streamers Nina Lin and Ash Alk seemingly damage restaurant property following altercation

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 22, 2025 17:49 GMT
Nina Lin and Ash Alk cause chaos during an IRL stream (Image via Aura Farm/YouTube)
Nina Lin and Ash Alk cause chaos during an IRL stream (Image via Aura Farm/YouTube)

On August 21, streamers Ash Alk and Nina Lin were outside in a Twitch IRL broadcast. The premise of this particular collaboration involved the two being handcuffed together while they went about their day. During the stream, while they sat outside a restaurant, grabbing a bite to eat, chaos ensued after Ash scooped up handfuls of Nina Lin's food bowl and dumped it into a separate bag.

Ad

Nina Lin, visibly upset, flipped over their table, spilling drinks and making a mess. Fans reacted to the situation, and some, like u/Axiom65 on r/LivestreamFail, suggested that IRL streaming culture "is a plague on society":

"IRL streaming is a plague on society, and the people watching this sh*t are just as much to blame as the people streaming."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Others indicated that the altercation was staged, purely for viewership or to clip-farm:

"Staged drama. Anything for attention," said u/strangeapple.
"...It's this new generation that 'do it for the clip' that's the issue. You even hear him mention it in this clip," said u/goatnxtinline.

u/Bam_Margiela spoke on how streaming is becoming an emerging space:

"Every day I see a new name I’ve never heard of before do something stupid, how do people keep up with all these streamers?"
Ad

Why did Ash Alk throw away Nina Lin's food?

youtube-cover
Ad

Interestingly, former FaZe Clan member and rapper Plaqueboymax is the reason behind the drama. On August 21, Max went live and did a stream segment where he donated to streamers with under 1,000 live viewers:

"I wanna do smaller streamers, no one above 1,000 viewers, okay? That's the rule: no one above 1,000 viewers." (Timestamp - 00:10)

His final pick, which was prompted by his chatbox, was Ash Alk. Max opened up Ash's stream where he and Nina Lin were enjoying a meal together. The rapper then typed the following message in the chatbox:

Ad
"for 50 gifted throw nina food off the table." (Timestamp - 19:40)

On reading the message, without Nina noticing, Ash's demeanor shifted as he contemplated his next move. He eased into the challenge, asking Nina questions like:

"Are you hungry? This food isn't really that good, you would agree, right, lowkey? Like, this sh*t's kinda mid... You wouldn't be upset if we just didn't eat this? ('Nah, I wouldn't,' said Nina)." (Timestamp - 20:02)
Ad

The more Ash asked questions, the more Nina Lin grew suspicious. Finally, about two minutes after Max's initial message, Ash grabbed clumps of Nina's food and dumped it into a paper bag. It was then that she flipped over the table, saying:

"What the f**k are you doin'?" (Timestamp - 22:20)

In other news, Plaqueboymax stated that he is unable to disclose the reason behind his departure from FaZe Clan, leading fans to speculate that the organization required him to sign a strict NDA.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications