Plaqueboymax says he's unable to reveal why he left FaZe Clan, fans believe organization made him sign "NDA of death"

Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; has spoken out again about his departure from FaZe Clan, stating that he cannot reveal the reason for the situation. On August 8, 2025, a minute-long video from his recent IRL Twitch stream was shared on X.In the clip, Plaqueboymax responded to his fans' speculations that he would go on another hiatus following his exit from the organization. While stating that he was &quot;not disappearing,&quot; the 22-year-old content creator opened up about dealing with things over the past few months, adding that he could not go into detail about why he left FaZe Clan.&quot;I'm not disappearing. There's just been so much I've been dealing with for the past, like, three months. I'm not gonna lie, bro, that I literally...I don't think y'all understand. When I told y'all I cannot go in depth and can't speak on s**t. I can't speak on s**t. I can't speak on s**t. I don't think y'all I understand, I cannot speak on s**t. Will I speak on s**t? Hopefully soon, but I can't speak on s**t. Y'all act like I don't want to tell y'all. I tell y'all everything, n***a. Y'all know everything.&quot;Fans had a lot to say about Plaqueboyboy's comments, with some speculating the Twitch streamer signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with FaZe Clan.&quot;NDA of death&quot; X user @5stardemon67 said.&quot;That Faze contract got him stuck right now&quot; X user @JuliusP75756877 commented.&quot;Pretty clear that it has to be contract related. Prolly can’t speak on nothing until the term of the contract is done. I assume him leaving prolly has smth to do with faze s**t getting in the way of his music s**t and other obligations. But who knows, he’ll explain in due time&quot; X user @dumplingboyj wrote.&quot;They got him&quot; X user @jadenstruth remarked.Plaqueboymax says he's not taking another break from livestreaming after leaving FaZe ClanBefore Plaqueboymax stated he couldn't share details about his departure from FaZe Clan, he insisted he wouldn't take another break from livestreaming.&quot;I know I told y'all I was leaving FaZe, and n***as thought, 'Damn, bro, this n***a is going on another hiatus, bro. He quitting on us.' Yo, gang, it's three days later, I will be back Sunday. I will literally be back Sunday. You feel me? I'm not disappearing.&quot;Plaqueboymax made headlines on July 30, 2025, when a video in which he told his unemployed fans to &quot;at least be happy and broke&quot; went viral