"Worst advice ever": Fans react to Plaqueboymax telling unemployed people to "at least be happy and broke"

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; has garnered attention for his advice to unemployed people. On July 29, 2025, a 25-second video from the content creator's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which he shared his thoughts on &quot;jobless&quot; people watching his broadcast.Expressing his belief that some individuals are &quot;meant to be broke for life,&quot; Plaqueboymax suggested that unemployed people should &quot;at least be happy and broke.&quot; Claiming that depressed individuals would not be motivated enough to find jobs, the 22-year-old remarked:&quot;If you don't got a job right now, whoever's jobless in chat, which is perfectly fine, we all move at our own pace, some n***as are meant to be broke for life. But, if you're going to be broke, at least be a happy broke n***a. Imagine being depressed and broke. Now what? Like, dead-a**, where do you go? 'Cause you depressed, so you not gon' be motivated to get a job. At least be happy and broke. So, if you broke n***a, just live like how you want. Your s**t already in the dough, dead-a**!&quot;Fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about Plaqueboymax's comments, with one user calling his advice the &quot;worst ever.&quot;&quot;Worst advice ever man nobody wants to be f**king broke get up and hustle&quot; X user @Agtesnx stated.&quot;No way pbm just gave me the green light to stay jobless🥺🤩&quot; X user @Lukadaeus commented.&quot;How can someone that streams give advice about something they never had they begging for money from real ppl that really do jobs&quot; X user @Avengedhonor remarked.&quot;&quot;Some people are meant to be broke for life&quot; what the rich says to stay rich&quot; X user @Piggie_55 posted.&quot;how the f**k can we be broke and be happy?&quot; X user @ABDULHAQ2052761 tweeted.Plaqueboymax says &quot;everything is good&quot; after Banks stepped down as the CEO of FaZe Clan following recent controversyAnother video from Plaqueboymax's livestream was posted on X, in which he stated that &quot;everything is good&quot; after Richard &quot;Banks&quot; stepped down as FaZe Clan's CEO.For those out of the loop, on July 28, 2025, Banks announced his departure from the organization for the &quot;time being&quot; following allegations that he used a cryptocurrency rug pull to scam the online community.According to Plaqueboymax, FaZe Clan members were figuring things out, and special events like the Summer Camp and Subathon would continue to take place.He said:&quot;Yes, Banks has stepped down for the time being. We are still figuring s**t out on the back-end. But everything is good, n***a. Everything is still happening. The Camp is still happening. The Subathon is happening. S**t all is still happening, bro.&quot;In addition to Plaqueboymax, Alexander &quot;FaZe Adapt&quot; has commented on Banks' departure from the collective, stating that it &quot;sucks to see&quot; how things went down and unfolded.