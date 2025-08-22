'Admitting to having alleged CP downloaded': WillyMacShow claims he has reported Destiny to the police

YouTube commentator WillyMacShow recently uploaded a video titled I Reported Desfiny to the Police, where he claimed that Twitch political streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; had supposedly &quot;downloaded&quot; alleged inappropriate images involving a minor.Destiny is currently entangled in a court case involving an individual named &quot;Rose.&quot; Supposedly, in 2022, chat logs between the two appeared online, with Rose allegedly being 17 years old at the time and Destiny being 33 years old. The alleged messages showcased conversations of an explicit nature between the two.Disclaimer: The article mentions elements of an explicit nature. Reader discretion is advised.While showcasing screenshots of his conversation with Destiny about the same, WillyMacShow shared a segment of the chat where Destiny seemingly said that Rose's boyfriend had been recording her, apparently without her consent, during Skype calls while she was allegedly underage. Reacting to this, WillyMacShow said:&quot;Well, this is insane to me because he's saying Rose's boyfriend recorded CP while sending me a screenshot of the alleged CP. So, I asked to confirm if he just did that.&quot;In response, Destiny had allegedly claimed that he did have a copy of &quot;all&quot; of their messages and &quot;everything&quot; when the court case was initiated. Reacting to this within the video, WillyMacShow continued:&quot;Just to be clear, he's admitting to having alleged CP downloaded on his computer. He literally has the video open as I'm talking to him.&quot;Within the YouTube video, WillyMacShow could also supposedly be seen talking to a police officer about the entire situation and seemingly reporting Destiny in the process as well.&quot;I have an obligation to preserve relevant evidence&quot;: Destiny responds to WillyMacShow's allegation that the former has explicit images involving an alleged minorAfter allegations were made against Destiny of engaging in inappropriate conversations with Rose while she was underage, the streamer responded by claiming that he was told that she had been 19 years old. Furthermore, he claimed that he had logs to back up his claims.Now, in conversations with WillyMacShow, Destiny responded to the former's claims that he had &quot;potential cp&quot; of Rose, writing:&quot;I have an obligation to preserve relevant evidence etc...so I created backups of all of the important/relevant conversations (with her, Solo, Pxie, Straighteraid/Erin, etc)... I don't think I'm allowed to delete it lol I don't know if it counts as hiding/destroying evidence.&quot;In his video, WillyMacShow once again claimed that this was Destiny admitting to having explicit content involving a minor on his computer. During the pair's conversations, Destiny had attempted to clarify his position by writing this final message:&quot;I don't even know 100% if her age is legitimately &lt;18 when these were taken. I'm pretty sure I still have an obligation to preserve stuff related to my court case, I've talked about this with my lawyer already, specifically with regards to the Rose stuff. IF something were to come out of this, I don't know if I'd want to wipe everything and not have something to turn over to authorities. If, hypothetically, her bf or whatever was actually tr*fficking her or getting her to f**k other dudes on video for him, and if there was ever some kind of investigation into that, am I hurting any chance of looking into him by deleting all of this stuff?&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Nina Lin has been making headlines over her controversial altercation with Ash Alk, which originated from the latter's mishandling of her food after being egged on to do so through a donation by former FaZe member Plaqueboymax.