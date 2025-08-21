Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as &quot;Destiny,&quot; has garnered attention on social media after allegations that he shared explicit messages with an alleged 17-year-old individual named &quot;Rose&quot; surfaced. On August 20, 2025, Kick streamer jstlk shared a series of posts on X and screenshots of Destiny's messages in the Destinygg chatroom.It showed the political commentator writing the following on May 28, 2025:&quot;It's funny because they think I'm hiding stuff about Rose since she's underage, the only reason I haven't actually mentioned much about her is because it makes those re*ards dig harder. if they want more to go on. she went to [redacted] college. good luck! Kf's ability to investigate anything is super pathetic, I thought it was some crazy investigator s**t but now I realized it was just no-life obsessively stalking all of my social media that allowed someone to do it (easy to do when you live on permanent disability) also I never said that pic posted was of me. It was a pic they sent from their school, supposedly they were working on an [redacted] good luck (: Also one more pic (I'm not in this one either, if you can tell) okay good luck. sorry done schizophrenia posting in here good luck&quot;Jstlk provided context for Steven's messages, saying:&quot;For those wonder how the information about Destiny's underage sexting partner was found today, look no further than @TheOmniLiberal himself! In May he decided to taunt his Kiwifarms thread openly while providing additional private information to them! Logs read bottom up! He posts multiple images of, the name of her college, and what he recalls to be her degree program. He intentionally set this woman up to be doxed in the exact manner he constantly lies about myself or Kuihman doing. Very sick guy! This person would not have been doxed if not for this additional information provided by Destiny. Why would he do this? It boggles the mind.&quot;Alleged Discord messages between Destiny and Rose surface on social mediaOn the same day (August 20, 2025), X user @KweenInYellow shared screenshots of alleged Discord messages between Destiny and Rose. In a supposed Discord chat log from April 4, 2022, the two allegedly wrote the following:&quot;(Rose: Omg Can you eat mine?) yeah ofc holy f**k your b**ty is so nice, would be awesome I think one of the vids I sent was of me eating Melina's a**, right?&quot;Screenshots of alleged Discord conversations (Image via x.com/KweenInYellow)In other alleged Discord messages from July 7, 2022, Steven supposedly said:&quot;I just super love s**king d**k, when I haven't for a while I get needy ahahaha (Rose: Cute) C*m fetish yesss loo lol Have you recorded anymore b*/c*m videos recently?! o:&quot;&quot;She told me she was 19&quot; - Destiny comments on his interaction with the alleged 17-year-old individualX user @Awk20000 shared Destiny's message on the Destinygg chat room that he posted on August 20, 2025, in which he claimed that Rose &quot;told him she was 19.&quot; Furthermore, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer contended that there was evidence to &quot;confirm as much&quot;:&quot;idk I haven't dug into it at all, but she told me she was 19 and there are logs confirming as much, if she was ever underage then I expect all of them will be running to that Solo guy because she was recording 60GB+ of p**n with her LULW&quot;In an X post dated August 20, 2025, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker commented on Steven's recent allegations, saying that people should &quot;judge him by his enemies.&quot;