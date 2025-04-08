A video of Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, popularly known as "Destiny," threatening streamers Jstlk and Kuihman has surfaced on social media. On April 7, 2025, Jstlk took to X to claim that Destiny "apparently wants him dead." He also shared a 44-second clip from WillyMacShow's recently uploaded YouTube video titled, IMALLEXX - ABUSER, MANIPULATOR, & UNSTABLE. | The WORST YouTube Comeback.

At the 31-minute mark of the video, Destiny was heard saying the following while talking about Jstlk and Kuihman:

"(WillyMacShow says, 'People accusing you of doxing. Right? Because you're referring to KiwiFarms. Ryan did this with Ana, and then Jstlk is doing this. Kuihman is sort of doing this where there's DMs about you saying, 'Has this person been doxed yet?') Yeah, for Ana, that's bulls**t. For Jstlk and Kuihman, I'd kill them if I could. I'd choke the f**k... but not for Ana."

Furthermore, Steven stated that he "does want somebody to kill" specific content creators:

"(WillyMacShow responds, 'There's no effort to dox her, is what you're saying?') Yeah, no, what the f**k? Like, why would I even want to do that? Like, I want somebody to kill her? Like, that's f**king... I do want somebody to kill Jstlk or Lav or MrGirl or Kuihman. Those people can all die."

Timestamp - 31:16

In response to the 36-year-old political commentator's comments, Jstlk wrote:

"So apparently @TheOmniLiberal wants me dead? There are actually people who believe this pathetic embarrassing spastic can lead a political movement 😂😂😂😂😂"

Not the first time Destiny and Jstlk have made headlines over their feud

Jstlk garnered attention in January 2025 when he suggested Destiny be added to the Florida sex offender registry after streamer Pxie accused him of sharing her sexually explicit imagery without her consent or knowledge.

Sharing his thoughts on the revenge p*rn allegations against the Kick streamer, Jstlk remarked:

"Yeah, well, I mean. I think he should be on the sex offender registry. A 100%. Once he is on the sex offender's registry in Florida, I am, like, good."

Steven responded to Jstlk's opinions on January 24, 2025, saying he would take "20 other streamers" with him if he needs to go on the sex offender registry:

"Bro, if I need to go on the sex offender list, I'm taking like 20 other streamers with me, okay, LULW (Twitch emote)."

In other news, Pxie has reportedly filed a restraining order against Destiny, according to alleged court documents that surfaced online.

