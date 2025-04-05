Pxie has supposedly filed for a restraining order against Destiny according to alleged court documents

Twitch streamer Pxie has supposedly filed a motion in court asking for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Steven "Destiny," according to alleged court documents posted on social media. For those unaware, the two are currently fighting a revenge p*rn lawsuit after Pxie accused Steven of sharing intimate material with a third party without her consent.

Her allegations caused quite an uproar in the political streaming community, with Destiny denying the accusations and later claiming he was a victim in this case as well. On April 4, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a supposed update in the court case that was started earlier this year in the form of screenshots of an alleged court document where Pxie is purportedly asking for a restraining order against Destiny.

The alleged document states:

"Plaintiff [Pxie] hereby moves the Court for a temporary restraining order ("TRO")"

As per the screenshot, Pxie is also filing an injunction to stop him from sharing personal messages and photos online.

Pxie has allegedly filed an injunction aiming to stop Destiny from publishing their personal messages amid lawsuit

After Pxie made her allegations, Destiny shared a number of messages between them while addressing the accusations. As per the alleged court document, her lawyers have filed an injunction to stop the political streamer from sharing more of such content online.

The relevant part of the document reads:

"A preliminary injunction to i) enjoin Defendant Steven Bonnell II ("Bonnell") from further sharing, distributing or publishing the intimate images/videos and/or the intimate information of Plaintiff; ii) compelling Bonnell to remove all the publications of the Videos and of all the messages between him and Plaintiff from all forms of public media he controls either directly or indirectly;"

Pxie's injunction also aims to direct Destiny to have third parties remove all of the published intimate images, videos, and information:

"iii) ordering Defendant to direct third parties in writing to remove all published intimate images/videos of Plaintiff and any information regarding Plaintiff under their control;"

The injunction also includes a fourth clause, which is an order directed towards Destiny to stop him from supposedly deleting messages and "destroying evidence":

"iv) ordering Defendant to retrieve the messages he has deleted, to cease and desist from destroying evidence and to preserve all discoverable information relevant to this action from his phones, computers, tablets, online accounts and platforms, or any other devices, and preserve all internet routs or other hardware in their current form or image so they may be searched for information relevant to this action."

Neither party has confirmed nor addressed the filing. One of the last details that Pxie publicly posted about the case was a claim that Destiny had reportedly hired a lawyer who represented Prince Andrew and Danny Masterson.

