Pxie claims Destiny has retained the lawyer who represented Prince Andrew and Danny Masterson

Streamer Pxie has provided an update on her legal case against Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as "Destiny." For context, in January 2025, Pxie took to X and accused Destiny of sharing sexually explicit content featuring her without permission or consent.

On February 19, 2025, information about Pxie's lawsuit against the Kick star surfaced on social media. She sought to hold him accountable for the "unauthorized, intentional, and lawful disclosure and dissemination" of intimate images and explicit videos. Furthermore, she sought millions of dollars in damages.

On March 10, 2025, Pxie shared an update on the court case, claiming that Destiny had retained Andrew Brettler, a lawyer who previously represented Price Andrew, Bill Cosby, and Danny Masterson. While pleading with the online community for financial assistance, the content creator wrote:

"Update: Destiny has retained Andrew Brettler. Brettler has been the lawyer for Prince Andrew, Bill Cosby, and Danny Masterson (that 70s show). Please donate to help me continue the case."

Pxie shares a snapshot of court document showing certification of Andrew Brettler, who is allegedly representing Destiny

In a follow-up X post, Pxie shared one page of the court document certifying Andrew B. Brettler. The court file, which was entered on the FLSD Docket on March 3, 2025, mentioned the following details:

"CERTIFICATION OF ANDREW B. BRETTLER, ESQ. Andrew B. Brettler, Esq., pursuant to Rule 4(b)(1) of the Rules Governing the Admission, Practice, Peer Review, and Discipline of Attorneys, hereby certifies that: (1) I have studied the Local Rules of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida; (2) I am a member in good standing of the state bars of California, New York, and New Jersey and the following federal courts: U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Second Circuit, First Circuit, the U.S. District Courts for the Central District of California, Southern District of California, Northern District of California, Eastern District of California, Southern District of New York, Eastern District of New York, Western District of New, Northern District of New York, and the District of New Jersey; and (3) I have not filed more than three pro hac vice motions in different cases in this District within the last 365 days."

Destiny has yet to confirm whether he has indeed retained Andrew Brettler.

