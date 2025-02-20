Pxie's lawsuit against Destiny: Details explored

A new chapter has unfolded in the Steven "Destiny" alleged revenge p*rn scandal, as new information about streamer Pxie's lawsuit against him has emerged. On February 19, 2025, Kick streamer jstlk shared 13 pages of a court document, indicating that plaintiff Jane Doe (Pxie) had filed a lawsuit against defendant Steven K. Bonnell II (Destiny) in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Miami Division.

According to the publicly available document, Pxie sought to hold Destiny accountable for the "unauthorized, intentional, and lawful disclosure and dissemination" of intimate images and sexually explicit videos.

This article looks at Pxie's allegations against the content creator in her lawsuit, as well as the compensation she is seeking.

Pxie's "factual allegations" against Destiny as filed in her publicly available lawsuit against him, explored

In the fourth section of the court document, titled "Factual Allegations," Pxie stated that she and Destiny started interacting on Discord when she was 19 and he was "approximately" 33 years old. Two years later, on September 12, 2020, the two content creators apparently "engaged in sexual relations" following "multiple conversations about consent and boundaries."

It was at this time that Pxie alleges Destiny recorded videos of her and him "engaging in sexual conduct."

On October 4, 2022, Destiny allegedly shared one of the explicit videos with Rose, a 19-year-old woman. According to the court document, Rose was Steven's "random fan," and they interacted on Discord.

The lawsuit also claimed Destiny and Rose "never met" and that the Kick streamer "intentionally" shared Pxie's video with the latter without her knowledge or consent.

The 14th page stated that Pxie "started feeling suicidal" on or around December 11, 2024, when she began writing suicide notes. The court document elaborated:

"The leak of the video goes viral and is being discussed by thousands of followers of Destiny and Pxie on various platforms, including YouTube, Discord, Reddit, [redacted] and Twitter/X. Plaintiff begins receiving hundreds of insulting and harassing messages. Many of the followers discussing the leaks on the different accounts falsely claim that Plaintiff exchanged sex for professional growth and favors from Bonnell.

"Plaintiff feels increasingly humiliated, mortified and depressed, and starts feeling suicidal. On or about December 11, 2024, she starts writing suicide notes. Plaintiff messages Bonnell and tells him she is 'just tired of living anymore. It's a matter of time until my family discovers what happened... I feel like the best thing to do is for me to kill myself and schedule a post just detailing my feelings on what happened to try to ensure a situation like this doesn't happen again.'

"Plaintiff then unfriends Bonnell on Discord so that she cannot receive any messages from him."

On the seventh page, the court document stated that "approximately 15 women" contacted Pxie to inform her that Destiny had sent them sexually explicit images of other women without their consent.

Furthermore, Pxie alleged that the 36-year-old organized "smear campaigns" against her beginning January 23, 2025:

"On or about January 23, 2025, Bonnell begins a smear campaign against Plaintiff and tells his followers that Plaintiff is only interested in getting money from him. Over 1,000 of his followers could have seen this post. He also tells his followers that his only crime was being "too much of a gooner." The word "gooner" is slang for someone who is deeply engaged in excessive adult X-rated content consumption, sometimes in a compulsive or obsessive manner.

"On or about January 24, 2025, another female political streamer talks about Bonnell's sharing of the Video. She informs her followers that Destiny/Bonnell had recorded a conversation with her without her knowledge or consent. She alleges that after their personal relationship deteriorated, he became publicly hostile towards her."

At the end of the section, the document stated that the videos shared by Destiny were never intended for public distribution. Furthermore, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality's actions apparently caused Pxie to experience "severe emotional distress, humiliation, and reputational harm." Moreover, Pxie's career as a political content creator was allegedly "adversely affected" as a result.

The compensation that Pxie is expecting from Destiny

On the ninth page of the court document, Pxie accused Destiny of violating the Intimate Image Protection Act. While the "actual damages" in an amount had not been proven, the streamer requested liquidated damages of $150,000. In addition, Pxie sought punitive damages, as well as attorney fees and costs.

On the next page, the streamer stated that Destiny had violated Florida statute § 784.049 and sought the following statutory damages:

"Plaintiff seeks statutory damages as per Fla. Stat. § 784.09(5)(b), or alternatively, actual damages for emotional distress, loss of income, medical expenses and other damages. Plaintiff seeks attorney's fees and costs pursuant to Fla. Stat. § 784.049(5)(c). Plaintiff also seeks punitive damages in an amount no less than $1,000,000."

Furthermore, in her third count, Pxie stated that the political commentator intentionally caused her emotional distress, claiming that she is "entitled to compensatory damages" in the amount of at least $1,000,000.

Destiny has responded to the court documents that have surfaced on social media, saying he has been "most horribly impacted" by the situation.

