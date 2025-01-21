Who is Pxie? Twitch streamer's career explored as she levels serious allegations against Destiny

Pxie, a YouTuber, is currently in the news after leveling some serious allegations against Kick streamer Steven Kenneth Bonnell II aka "Destiny." The former accused Destiny of sharing explicit images of her without consent. Pxie is a Puerto Rican-American live streamer and YouTuber. According to her Twitch account, she is 23 years old.

Pxie has been a recurring figure in Destiny's streams. Her first association with Steven was seen on October 22, 2019, during a political panel hosted by MindWaves. The panel also featured Twitch streamer Hasan Piker aka "HasanAbi."

She has also volunteered to assist Destiny in many of his political advocacy initiatives and on-stream election coverage. The streamer has also participated in multiple DGG (acronym used to represent Destiny's community) canvassing campaigns (political campaigns).

Much of Pxie's YouTube content focuses on current affairs and politics, with her having slightly under 2,000 subscribers on the platform. She also has a Twitch and a Kick channel with a combined follower base of 11,000. That said, Pxie is not the most active on the live-streaming platforms.

What is the recent controversy involving Pxie and Destiny?

On January 20, 2025, Pxie shared a Substack post, accusing Kick streamer Destiny of leaking her private images without her consent. She labeled the situation as an act of "revenge po*n." The YouTuber also said that she would be suing him:

"On Nov 29, the streamer Destiny non consensually shared my nudes, making me a victim of revenge porn. I will be suing him in federal court."

In the post, she accused the Kick streamer of sharing pornographic content involving her on the internet. She also alleged that she was "at least" the third person who had suffered a similar fate:

"On November 29th, I learned that the streamer Destiny had non-consensually shared pornographic content of me online. My dignity, peace of mind, and hopes for the future, were stripped away in a mere matter of seconds following the betrayal of someone I previously trusted. I am at least the third person he has done this to."

Pxie further revealed that she would take legal action against Destiny:

"I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions."

Destiny responds to the allegations

Kick streamer Destiny has already addressed the allegations made by Pxie. He made an elaborate Reddit (r/Destiny) post where he acknowledged that the leaks did occur, but claimed they were made without his knowledge:

"Sometime in November, extremely sensitive and personal material of mine was leaked. This affected not only me but many people in my life. I want to be clear – the leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization. I never had an intention for any of these images to be published."

Destiny also discussed the possibility of a lawsuit against him, but asserted that he believes he has done nothing wrong. Destiny mentioned that he possesses legal evidence and filings to support his innocence:

"I do not believe I have violated any laws, and since Pxie has made clear what she wants to do, I will have to let the evidence and legal filings speak for themselves. It is unfortunate that it has come to this."

Pxie is currently running a fundraising campaign to support her lawsuit against Destiny. Her goal is to raise $25,000, and she has collected approximately $5,000 so far.

