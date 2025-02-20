"This whole thing is a racket": Destiny responds after Pxie's lawsuit documents get shared online

Steven "Destiny" has responded after Pxie's lawsuit documents, which accuse him of sharing sexually explicit images of her with a third party, were shared online. The community has been talking about the "revenge p*rn" allegations against the streamer for weeks, and screenshots of the legal complaint, which is available publicly, have gone viral on social media.

Destiny addressed the court complaint, calling it a "racket" and alleging that Pxie demanded $15 million. It’s important to note that the screenshots of the legal document do not specify a monetary compensation amount.

The content creator said in a livestream on February 19, 2025:

"Legal fees, and then at least $15 million in compensation. F**k that, this is a racket. This whole thing is a racket. Now that it is filed, I guess we will see what happens. Pre-trial, we're going to see if it goes to trial."

He also noted that he might discuss Pxie's allegations and explain the claims in a future stream if his legal counsel agrees:

"In terms of being allowed to share stuff or any of those claims, hopefully, I can talk about that tomorrow. But those are going to get, that's going to be ugly. But I'm waiting to see what my advice of counsel is in terms of saying anything about that stuff. Um, yeah, that's all."

Destiny claims he is the "largest victim" after Pxie's lawsuit gets filed

Destiny has maintained his innocence since Pxie leveled the allegations against him. In a past statement, the political content creator claimed that he was a victim in the situation, alleging that compromising materials featuring him had been leaked.

After the lawsuit screenshots went viral, Destiny doubled down on his stance, asserting that he was "unarguably the largest victim" in the case. He also explained why he hadn't addressed the accusations in detail earlier:

"There's been three of me basically, not being able to chat about any of this. The first phase was, obviously, I didn't want to publicize the leaks. Because, and I don't give a f**k about what anybody says on this, I am a victim in this. Unarguably, the largest victim and I was the target of this, and I have been the most horribly impacted. But also out of respect for everyone involved, I didn't talk about any of it."

Destiny stated that the main reason he hadn't spoken substantively about the allegations prior to the legal complaint was to avoid making things harder for Pxie:

"The second part was her saying that she was literally suicidal. And that if her parents ever found out, she would kill herself. Obviously, I didn't want to talk about it then. Third was the pre-trial stuff, now if I made a statement explaining my side of things, she is in an even more f**ked position, trying to make any sort of pre-trial joint statement with me to settle anything."

While Pxie's lawsuit seeks a jury trial, things are still up in the air. According to Destiny, if the case goes to trial, it could take over a year to reach a verdict.

It should be noted that Pxie is not the only individual who has accused the political streamer of sharing adult content without permission.

