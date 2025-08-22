Who is Nina Lin, aka "NinaDaddyIsBack"? Streamer's career explored following recent controversy with Ash Alk

Twitch streamer Nina Lin, popularly known as NinaDaddyIsBack on the Amazon-owned platform, has been making headlines lately, owing to her recent controversy with fellow streamer Ash Alk. The two were streaming together while being handcuffed to each other for a day, and were involved in an altercation after FaZe member Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; donated money to make Ash Alk mishandle her food.Nina Lin is a TikTok content creator and Twitch streamer who has amassed a large following on both platforms. She has 3.8 million followers on TikTok and 381,000 followers on Twitch. Her content on Twitch primarily consists of IRL and Just Chatting livestreams, many of which feature her exploring events and cities such as Los Angeles and New York City.As per TwitchTracker, Nina began her streaming career on Twitch in February 2025. She steadily gained followers through the months until May 2025, accumulating around 50,000 followers before appearing on Streamer University, a three-day-long event organized by Kai Cenat.Over the span of just a few days following that, Nina Lin's follower count on the platform rose exponentially, reaching 260,000 by June 2025. Since then, her consistent streaming schedule has allowed her enduring popularity on Twitch.She was also part of the Streamer Games event organized by Ludwig on August 16 and 17, alongside popular streaming stars Cinna, Emily &quot;ExtraEmily,&quot; and Din &quot;Agent 00.&quot;What happened between Nina Lin, aka NinaDaddyIsBack, and Ash Alk?Nina Lin and Ash Alk recently collaborated for a broadcast together, titled ENEMIES TO FRIENDS THERAPY, on August 22, 2025, wherein they had to be handcuffed to each other for a whole day as they partook in activities together, including getting food together.Meanwhile, Plaqueboymax had been livestreaming himself visiting streamers who had fewer than 1,000 followers and donating to them. After stumbling upon the two streamers eating a meal together, Plaqueboymax donated a hundred subscriptions to provoke Ash Alk to throw her food off the table.Soon after, the streamer obliged, grabbing handfuls of her food and stuffing it into a bag. Nina, now visibly annoyed, was seen flipping over their table and spilling their drinks, a move that was condemned by netizens online.In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; is poised to begin his tour across the United States in the coming few days, with him broadcasting nonstop throughout the entire ordeal. The streamer will be using a tour bus to travel, hosting desktop broadcasts daily alongside the IRL tour.