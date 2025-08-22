  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Who is Nina Lin, aka "NinaDaddyIsBack"? Streamer's career explored following recent controversy with Ash Alk

Who is Nina Lin, aka "NinaDaddyIsBack"? Streamer's career explored following recent controversy with Ash Alk

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:04 GMT
NinaDaddyisBack has gone viral online for her recent broadcast with fellow streamer Ash Alk (Image via NinaDaddyisBack/X)
NinaDaddyisBack has gone viral online for her recent broadcast with fellow streamer Ash Alk (Image via NinaDaddyisBack/X)

Twitch streamer Nina Lin, popularly known as NinaDaddyIsBack on the Amazon-owned platform, has been making headlines lately, owing to her recent controversy with fellow streamer Ash Alk. The two were streaming together while being handcuffed to each other for a day, and were involved in an altercation after FaZe member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" donated money to make Ash Alk mishandle her food.

Ad

Nina Lin is a TikTok content creator and Twitch streamer who has amassed a large following on both platforms. She has 3.8 million followers on TikTok and 381,000 followers on Twitch. Her content on Twitch primarily consists of IRL and Just Chatting livestreams, many of which feature her exploring events and cities such as Los Angeles and New York City.

As per TwitchTracker, Nina began her streaming career on Twitch in February 2025. She steadily gained followers through the months until May 2025, accumulating around 50,000 followers before appearing on Streamer University, a three-day-long event organized by Kai Cenat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over the span of just a few days following that, Nina Lin's follower count on the platform rose exponentially, reaching 260,000 by June 2025. Since then, her consistent streaming schedule has allowed her enduring popularity on Twitch.

She was also part of the Streamer Games event organized by Ludwig on August 16 and 17, alongside popular streaming stars Cinna, Emily "ExtraEmily," and Din "Agent 00."

What happened between Nina Lin, aka NinaDaddyIsBack, and Ash Alk?

Ad

Nina Lin and Ash Alk recently collaborated for a broadcast together, titled ENEMIES TO FRIENDS THERAPY, on August 22, 2025, wherein they had to be handcuffed to each other for a whole day as they partook in activities together, including getting food together.

Meanwhile, Plaqueboymax had been livestreaming himself visiting streamers who had fewer than 1,000 followers and donating to them. After stumbling upon the two streamers eating a meal together, Plaqueboymax donated a hundred subscriptions to provoke Ash Alk to throw her food off the table.

Ad

Soon after, the streamer obliged, grabbing handfuls of her food and stuffing it into a bag. Nina, now visibly annoyed, was seen flipping over their table and spilling their drinks, a move that was condemned by netizens online.

In other news, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is poised to begin his tour across the United States in the coming few days, with him broadcasting nonstop throughout the entire ordeal. The streamer will be using a tour bus to travel, hosting desktop broadcasts daily alongside the IRL tour.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications