"Hasan is an insane brand risk": Fans react as HasanAbi reveals why he wasn't invited to Ludwig's Streamer Games

Twitch political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has revealed why he wasn't invited to Ludwig Ahgren's recently concluded sporting event, Ludwig's Streamer Games. During a recent Just Chatting broadcast, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a live viewer who asked why he hadn't taken part in the track and field event featuring prominent content creators and influencers.In response, the Turkish-American personality disclosed that he was not invited to Ludwig's Streamer Games because AT&amp;T sponsored it, and, according to him, the corporation &quot;doesn't f**k&quot; with him.HasanAbi said:&quot;'Why aren't you doing the Streamer Games?' AT&amp;T is a part of the sponsors, and AT&amp;T doesn't f**k with me. It is what it is.&quot; Hasan wasn't invited to the streamer games because AT&amp;T didn't want him there by u/Ignignokt_DGAF in LivestreamFail Over 1120 netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have commented on HasanAbi's explanation of why he wasn't invited to the Streamer Games, with one community member describing him as a &quot;brand risk.&quot;&quot;obvious to anyone that hasan is an insane brand risk with his support for TERRORISM,&quot; Redditor u/d3adlyz3bra wrote.&quot;ATT has nothing to gain and everything to lose, twitch stands to lose millions in revenue by banning Hasan. It's quite that simple really, they only work in dollars and cents. Edit: Twitch also stands to lose out on money from sponsors and advertisers but they're likely running financial analysis on what move makes the most sense. For ATT, its simpler, they gain small exposure amongst an audience who's already hostile to large brands, but their logo might be behind Hasan talking about killing Hila,&quot; Redditor u/BosnianSerb31 stated.&quot;Imagine inviting a political stream to a game event...aim at streamers and audiences who play games,&quot; Redditor u/182NoStyle remarked.&quot;The guy caused a literal adocalypse causing thousands of streamers to lose their income and lively hood and is confused when Ludwig and other streamers stop collabing with him,&quot; Redditor u/Apprehensive-Bee6465 commented.One Reddit user believed that political streamers &quot;should never be sponsored.&quot;&quot;Political streamers in general should never be sponsored. They’re all trash just spewing talking points for money and views,&quot; Redditor u/Lontology posted.Winners of Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025 explored, after HasanAbi reveals why he wasn't invited to the special eventTeam ExtraEmily, which included Samuel &quot;Sambucha,&quot; MisterArther, Timothy &quot;iiTzTimmy,&quot; and Marianna &quot;Mari,&quot; won Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025.Team Vanillamace, consisting of Arky, Danny Bans, Blaire &quot;QTCinderella,&quot; and Katie B, came in second, followed by Team Jacksepticeye, consisting of Rachell &quot;Valkyrae,&quot; Slimecicle, Abe &quot;BaboAbe,&quot; and Lily &quot;LilyPichu.&quot;