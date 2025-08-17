"Explicitly called for me or Hila's death": Ethan Klein responds to HasanAbi's viral controversial statement

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has reacted to recent comments made by Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; about the former's wife, Hila Klein. For context, earlier, Hasan had talked about the legality and ethicality of violent action against the Israeli forces or settlers who have been involved in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.Furthermore, while not naming her directly, the Turkish-American streamer had hinted that Hila Klein, who was a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces, was one of the individuals against whom the aforementioned violence would be considered &quot;totally legal and totally moral resistance&quot; by the Palestinians.Reacting to this, Ethan Klein posted an Instagram Story on August 18, 2025, claiming that HasanAbi, through his statements, had &quot;explicitly&quot; called for the death of Hila Klein. He wrote:&quot;So if I started saying sh** like, &quot;Hasan is a Hamas propagandist and therefore a legit military target,&quot; (Which I DO NOT believe), everyone is going to be ok with that? This is the 4th time a leftist twitch streamer has explicitly called for me or Hila's death. Nobody has been been reprehended for these death threats by Twitch. Not once.&quot;Ethan Klein also claimed that YouTube had stricter enforcement against such statements or implications, and that content creators on the Google-owned website did not partake in wishing &quot;death threats&quot; on him or his wife since they knew there were &quot;repercussions&quot; to the same:&quot;For comparison on YouTube... Bad Empanada played a FPS game where you play as Hamas and murder Israelis. He simulated murdering Hila in the game, and as a result caught a week long suspension. He hasn't wished death on either of us on YouTube since then, as he knows there are repercussions for making death threats on YouTube.&quot;&quot;Literally legal&quot;: HasanAbi talks about violence being experienced by Israeli forces in viral clipHasanAbi and Ethan Klein are known for being bitter political adversaries online, often engaging in back-and-forth over the differences in their opinions regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.During a broadcast on August 13, 2025 [Timestamp: 03:58:02], HasanAbi talked about the supposed ethical and legal validity of the violence being experienced by Israeli &quot;settlers&quot; or Israeli military in the West Bank. He stated:&quot;Like, any kind of violence that Israeli settlers or the Israeli military experiences in the West Bank is literally legal, okay? It is legal resistance against an occupying military force. I cannot- I cannot repeat this enough. Just like any kind of violence, any kind of violence that the Israeli occupying force experiences in the Gaza strip, is actually, once again, totally legal and totally moral resistance by the Palestinians.&quot;Seemingly mentioning Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces at the age of 18, HasanAbi continued:&quot;It is perfectly legal, perfectly valid, and perfectly moral, okay? One hundred percent... This is not a grey area. This is black and white. Okay? It doesn't get more black and white than this. Israel is in the wrong... Every type of armed resistance against both the settlers and also, the Israeli occupying force in the West Bank. Doesn't matter if it's your favorite podcaster's, like, wife that participated in these raids. The violence that the Palestinians engage in an act of resistance against this illegal occupying force is literally legal.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi recently reacted to an X post made by fellow political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny's&quot; son, wherein the latter had praised Hitler as a &quot;hero.&quot;