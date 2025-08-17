  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Explicitly called for me or Hila's death": Ethan Klein responds to HasanAbi's viral controversial statement

"Explicitly called for me or Hila's death": Ethan Klein responds to HasanAbi's viral controversial statement

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 17, 2025 21:09 GMT
Ethan Klein has responded to a statement made by HasanAbi about the legality of the Palestinian &quot;resistance&quot; during his Twitch broadcast (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)
Ethan Klein has responded to a statement made by HasanAbi about the legality of the Palestinian "resistance" during his Twitch broadcast (Images via HasanAbi/Twitch and H3 Podcast/YouTube)

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has reacted to recent comments made by Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" about the former's wife, Hila Klein. For context, earlier, Hasan had talked about the legality and ethicality of violent action against the Israeli forces or settlers who have been involved in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Ad

Furthermore, while not naming her directly, the Turkish-American streamer had hinted that Hila Klein, who was a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces, was one of the individuals against whom the aforementioned violence would be considered "totally legal and totally moral resistance" by the Palestinians.

Reacting to this, Ethan Klein posted an Instagram Story on August 18, 2025, claiming that HasanAbi, through his statements, had "explicitly" called for the death of Hila Klein. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So if I started saying sh** like, "Hasan is a Hamas propagandist and therefore a legit military target," (Which I DO NOT believe), everyone is going to be ok with that? This is the 4th time a leftist twitch streamer has explicitly called for me or Hila's death. Nobody has been been reprehended for these death threats by Twitch. Not once."
Ad

Ethan Klein also claimed that YouTube had stricter enforcement against such statements or implications, and that content creators on the Google-owned website did not partake in wishing "death threats" on him or his wife since they knew there were "repercussions" to the same:

"For comparison on YouTube... Bad Empanada played a FPS game where you play as Hamas and murder Israelis. He simulated murdering Hila in the game, and as a result caught a week long suspension. He hasn't wished death on either of us on YouTube since then, as he knows there are repercussions for making death threats on YouTube."
Ad
Ad

"Literally legal": HasanAbi talks about violence being experienced by Israeli forces in viral clip

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein are known for being bitter political adversaries online, often engaging in back-and-forth over the differences in their opinions regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

During a broadcast on August 13, 2025 [Timestamp: 03:58:02], HasanAbi talked about the supposed ethical and legal validity of the violence being experienced by Israeli "settlers" or Israeli military in the West Bank. He stated:

Ad
"Like, any kind of violence that Israeli settlers or the Israeli military experiences in the West Bank is literally legal, okay? It is legal resistance against an occupying military force. I cannot- I cannot repeat this enough. Just like any kind of violence, any kind of violence that the Israeli occupying force experiences in the Gaza strip, is actually, once again, totally legal and totally moral resistance by the Palestinians."
Ad

Seemingly mentioning Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces at the age of 18, HasanAbi continued:

"It is perfectly legal, perfectly valid, and perfectly moral, okay? One hundred percent... This is not a grey area. This is black and white. Okay? It doesn't get more black and white than this. Israel is in the wrong... Every type of armed resistance against both the settlers and also, the Israeli occupying force in the West Bank. Doesn't matter if it's your favorite podcaster's, like, wife that participated in these raids. The violence that the Palestinians engage in an act of resistance against this illegal occupying force is literally legal."
Ad

In other news, HasanAbi recently reacted to an X post made by fellow political commentator Steven "Destiny's" son, wherein the latter had praised Hitler as a "hero."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications