'Incredibly sad': HasanAbi reacts as Destiny's son praises Hitler as a 'hero' in online post

Political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has called out the son of fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; for his remarks about Adolf Hitler. In a post on X dated August 14, 2025, Destiny's son, Nathan, can be seen praising Hitler for his invasion of Poland, as it helped in &quot;protecting&quot; the West from the USSR.This was reacted to by HasanAbi during a Twitch broadcast on August 16, 2025, wherein the Turkish-American called out Destiny's political ideologies:&quot;...Who has spent every waking moment in the last like seven years at this point actively coming after marginal left figures, people like myself, with endless, endless sequences of harassment, ridiculous smear campaigns, all this stuff... it has been successful in, I think, undermining the broader reception of the left by a larger audience that already wasn't going to be super charitable to the left anyway, and in that process, I think, instead of converting a lot of these like right wingers and N*zis into liberals who vote for the Democratic party, I think he ends up pushing them to the maximalist position of anti-communism and anti-socialism, which is always going to be N*zis, and fascism. The greatest of example of this, of course, is his son.&quot;Furthermore, HasanAbi also commented on the community Destiny has cultivated, and how interacting with this community and the internet as a whole may have potentially warped the worldview of Destiny's 14-year-old son:&quot;He's been on the internet since he was a baby, and worse, he has been on Destiny's Discord since he was a baby, okay? And of course, when you pair that up with just being a sh**y deadbeat father who is way more invested in creating a cyberstalking s*x cult who routinely will align with Neo-N*zis, tries to f**k prominent white nationalists and white supremacists like Lauren Southern, and you create a community of people who are from all of those different ideological backgrounds, and then you put your, you know, seven year old, eight year old son into that community. This is going to be the outcome. This is the outcome of someone who is extremely extremely online. It's an incredibly sad state of affairs.&quot;&quot;A way to try and get attention from his father&quot;: HasanAbi reacts to Destiny's son making X post labeling Hitler a &quot;hero&quot;In his post on X, Destiny's son Nathan claimed that Germany's invasion of Poland, which was the catalyst for a mass exodus and subsequent genocide of Jews living within the country, served as a protection for the West. Proclaiming Hitler as a &quot;hero,&quot; Nathan wrote:&quot;The N*zis were protecting the west by invading Poland. The Reich was a lockade against the USSR and the rest of Europe, they took up all responsibilities of the failing Polish government and they stated this explicitly multiple times. Hitler is a Hero.&quot;Subsequently, HasanAbi has claimed that this post and the remarks made by Nathan within it are a &quot;cry for help&quot;:&quot;It's probably a cry for help, it's probably a way to try and get attention from his father. It's really really sad.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; recently had a heated exchange after the former blamed Kick content creators for supposedly damaging the &quot;collective psyche&quot; of the youth.