"I should just die": Valkyrae gets emotional after streamer mocks her for being old

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; has spoken up after a streamer mocked her for being old. During a livestream on August 10, 2025, Valkyrae teamed up with prominent internet personalities, including Imane &quot;Pokimane,&quot; Blaire &quot;QTCinderella,&quot; Arky, Yugi, and Sakura Shymko to play Among Us.At one point, Yugi seemed to make fun of Valkyrae's age by telling her not to retire &quot;anytime soon.&quot; He said:&quot;Rae, please don't retire anytime soon. Please don't retire anytime soon! I'm just making sure. You know what I'm saying? I know you're getting to that age, but listen, I always watch your streams. I'm always in there.&quot;The 100 Thieves co-owner expressed her dissatisfaction with the Twitch streamer's remarks. She replied:&quot;Yugi, I can buy your whole bloodline. Like, literally! Literally! I thought you wanted a financial adviser. I thought you wanted a financial adviser, what is this?! That's crazy! That's crazy. That's actually crazy.&quot;During the same Among Us livestream, Rachell shared her thoughts on content creators mocking her age, voicing her discontent with the constant use of the jest. She said:&quot;Yeah, I mean, it's been ever since 30, it's been non-stop in this industry. And, when it's like back to back to back to back, it's like, it's such an easy joke, and it's like, 'Goddamn!' Like, I get it, haha, but after it's like the 15th time, it's like, 'Damn! F**k! I should just die.' You know what I mean? I don't know. It's non-stop. 'That's just how the kids talk.' I know!&quot;The Los Angeles-based personality also stated that hearing jokes about her age was a &quot;new&quot; experience for her:&quot;It's been new because I've been streaming for 10 years, and it just... was never ever a topic before 30. And after 30, it's like, kill yourself kind of stuff.&quot;&quot;I should've known better&quot; - Twitch streamer Yugi apologizes to Valkyrae after making jokes about her ageTwitch streamer Yugi addressed the community during a recent livestream, admitting that he &quot;should've known better&quot; when mocking Valkyrae live on stream. While claiming to have been &quot;brought up in a different way,&quot; the content creator said:&quot;It get too OD, yeah. I should've known better. I should've known better. I should've known better. Definitely should've known better. Especially, how I was brought up. I was definitely brought up in a different way. You know what I mean? I was definitely brought up in a different way. I apologize. I do. I should've known better. I don't know, I just thought I could've been myself to an extent.&quot;Valkyrae made headlines on July 7, 2025, when she donated $10,000 to Maya Higa's Alveus Sanctuary in Austin, Texas, following flash floods.