"I should just die": Valkyrae gets emotional after streamer mocks her for being old

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 11, 2025 06:54 GMT
Valkyrae gets emotional after a streamer mocks her for being old (Image via twitch.tv/valkyrae)
Valkyrae gets emotional after a streamer mocks her for being old (Image via twitch.tv/valkyrae)

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has spoken up after a streamer mocked her for being old. During a livestream on August 10, 2025, Valkyrae teamed up with prominent internet personalities, including Imane "Pokimane," Blaire "QTCinderella," Arky, Yugi, and Sakura Shymko to play Among Us.

At one point, Yugi seemed to make fun of Valkyrae's age by telling her not to retire "anytime soon." He said:

"Rae, please don't retire anytime soon. Please don't retire anytime soon! I'm just making sure. You know what I'm saying? I know you're getting to that age, but listen, I always watch your streams. I'm always in there."
also-read-trending Trending

The 100 Thieves co-owner expressed her dissatisfaction with the Twitch streamer's remarks. She replied:

"Yugi, I can buy your whole bloodline. Like, literally! Literally! I thought you wanted a financial adviser. I thought you wanted a financial adviser, what is this?! That's crazy! That's crazy. That's actually crazy."
During the same Among Us livestream, Rachell shared her thoughts on content creators mocking her age, voicing her discontent with the constant use of the jest. She said:

"Yeah, I mean, it's been ever since 30, it's been non-stop in this industry. And, when it's like back to back to back to back, it's like, it's such an easy joke, and it's like, 'Goddamn!' Like, I get it, haha, but after it's like the 15th time, it's like, 'Damn! F**k! I should just die.' You know what I mean? I don't know. It's non-stop. 'That's just how the kids talk.' I know!"
The Los Angeles-based personality also stated that hearing jokes about her age was a "new" experience for her:

"It's been new because I've been streaming for 10 years, and it just... was never ever a topic before 30. And after 30, it's like, kill yourself kind of stuff."
"I should've known better" - Twitch streamer Yugi apologizes to Valkyrae after making jokes about her age

Twitch streamer Yugi addressed the community during a recent livestream, admitting that he "should've known better" when mocking Valkyrae live on stream. While claiming to have been "brought up in a different way," the content creator said:

"It get too OD, yeah. I should've known better. I should've known better. I should've known better. Definitely should've known better. Especially, how I was brought up. I was definitely brought up in a different way. You know what I mean? I was definitely brought up in a different way. I apologize. I do. I should've known better. I don't know, I just thought I could've been myself to an extent."
Valkyrae made headlines on July 7, 2025, when she donated $10,000 to Maya Higa's Alveus Sanctuary in Austin, Texas, following flash floods.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

