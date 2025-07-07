"Her 10k is like my $10": Fans react as Valkyrae donates $10k to help Maya's Alveus Sanctuary amid Texas floods

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has gone viral after donating $10,000 to help Maya Higa's Alveus Sanctuary amid the recent floods in Texas. On July 6, 2025, a one-minute-five-second video from Valkyrae's livestream was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Ad

The video showcased the 100 Thieves co-owner watching Maya Higa's reaction after receiving a $10k donation. Surprised by Valkyrae's gesture, the wildlife conversationist said:

"Bro... Rae... Rae just donated 10 grand. Low-key, right. 10 thousand dollars! Rae, thank you so much! What the heck! Oh, my god! What?! Thank you. Is she live right now? Rae, what the heck! Thank you so much! Oh, my god! Rainbow road! Rainbow road! That's so cute. Valky-way. Those are both so good."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hundreds of fans on the streamer-focused subreddit have shared their thoughts on Valkyrae's donation, with Reddit user CritAtwell writing:

"Thats pretty nice, to her 10k is like my $10, and when you put it in that perspective Im still to broke to give any worthy cause a $10 cuz the system is f**king broken, and im paycheck to paycheck. Edit: I just did the math as well, i have $129 in my checking account. I would guess Rae has at the VERY least $100,000 liquid in her account. Meaning she donated %10 of her liquid cash on hand. To me that would be $12.90 so i was actually really close. And I bet she got a hella lot more that just $100,000 in available funds lol," the Redditor wrote.

Ad

Another community member praised the Los Angeles-based personality:

"W Valkyrae for the donation, i hope the road will be named as ValkyWay tho," Redditor u/chinpoLOL commented.

Another comment stated that Maya and her foundation deserve all the assistance they can get during the Texas flash floods:

"This is so cool that I'm not gonna comment Forsen like the imbecile I am. Every bit of help matters, especially for such a good cause like Alveus. I truly wish Maya and the entire foundation the best, they 100% deserve it." Redditor u/Sleepy_Azathoth stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, one netizen commented on those seemingly criticizing Valkyrae, writing:

"Damn what is up with these early comments? Yes, Valkrae is rich and $10,000 probably isn’t that much money to her in the grand scheme of things. Yes, Maya’s streams do end up making a lot of money regardless. That doesn’t change anything that donating 10 grand is still a nice thing to do and will certainly help Alveus, especially in this difficult time with the flooding. Some of y’all need to quit being so f**king negative when rich people make a donation like $10,000 isn’t still a pretty large amount of money to 99% of people. Like I’m sorry that Rae’s donation doesn’t hurt her financially?" Redditor u/Dioseous remarked.

Ad

Comment byu/PuzzleheadedCat6738 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Ad

Valkyrae recently made headlines after replacing Maya Higa as the Wine About It podcast co-host

On July 3, 2025, the popular podcast series Wine About It revealed that Valkyrae would replace Maya Higa as co-host. In an announcement post on X, the podcast disclosed that Higa was leaving to "focus on growing" Alveus Sanctuary.

Expand Tweet

While the first episode with the streamer has not yet premiered, Wine About It has stated that fans can expect "tons of exciting changes."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More