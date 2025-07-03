Why did Maya Higa leave Wine About It podcast with QTCinderella? Reason explored

Twitch streamer, wildlife conservationist, and content creator Maya Higa recently announced her departure from the Wine About It podcast. She took to X to express her gratefulness for her former co-host, Blaire "QTCinderella," and the fans who have supported their collaborative content for almost four years, considering the podcast first aired in November 2021.

Ad

The official Wine About It X page announced Maya Higa's decision on July 2, 2025. It mentioned that she was stepping down from the venture to focus more fully on her conservation efforts at Alveus Sanctuary, the nonprofit exotic animal rehabilitation and education center she founded in Austin, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Over the years, Alveus has grown to house 32 animals and continues to share knowledge on wildlife conservation. Notably, in September 2024, Twitch made a $100,000 donation to the sanctuary to help Higa's cause. QTCinderella has also been a consistent contributor, and was pivotal to the formation of the fox enclosure at the Austin site.

QT Cinderella took to X and mentioned how far Wine About It has come as Maya's departure became public:

Ad

"Wine About It has been my baby for 4 years now???? And this has been a reallllllly sad change. However, I hope you will continue to support the pod. It’s not over, it’s just different now... and I hope you will all stick around."

Following Blaire's mention of a "different" podcast after the announcement about Maya Higa, the show revealed a new co-host who is quite familiar to the streamers' audiences.

Ad

Valkyrae to replace Maya Higa as the new Wine About It co-host

Expand Tweet

Ad

About an hour and a half after the Wine About It X page bode farewell to Maya Higa, an announcement regarding Rachel "Valkyrae" taking over as the show's new co-host, alongside QTCinderella, hit the internet.

The caption to the post read:

"Some more big news... PLEASE WELCOME @Valkyrae AS NEW WINE ABOUT IT CO-HOST!! We have lots of things planned, so stay tuned :)."

This partnership comes after Valkyrae announced that the Press ESC podcast, which she co-hosted alongside Lisa "Alythuh," shut down in April 2025, after the two cited scheduling and management conflicts that hampered the podcast's production.

Ad

In her post mentioning her departure, Maya mentioned Valkyrae and encouraged the show's viewers to continue to tune in to the podcast episodes:

"I am so grateful for all of you and for my romantic partner @qtcinderella for everything Wine About It has given me in the past 4 years. Thank you, thank you, thank you. THE PODCAST IS NOT DEAD! @valkyrae is taking over as co-host, and there are TONNSS of exciting changes coming your way. Continue supporting them or else."

Ad

In other news, the internet was split after a QTCinderella fan dumped milk in the theater during the finale of Master Baker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More