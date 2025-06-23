"Rude as f**k: Netizens divided as QTCinderella fan pours milk all over theater during streamer's event

Twitch Partner QTCinderella recently closed out Season 4 of her baking show, Master Baker. The finale, which aired on June 22, 2025, featured five contestants, namely Ludwig Ahgren, Leslie "Fuslie," LilyPichu, Maya Higa, and Jason "Jasontheween." The finale was also streamed in front of a 150-strong theater audience in Los Angeles, who ultimately decided the show's winner.

Cookies were revealed to be the final episode's confection of choice, and QTCinderella announced, to the contestants' surprise, that 150 would have to be made for the live audience. After the baking process, the streamers, along with the show's crew, reached the theatre about three hours into the four-hour-long stream.

Jasontheween arrived with two jugs of milk, seemingly to help people wash down the cookies. On seeing Jason enter with the milk, an eager fan called out to him and said:

"Let me chug the milk! Let me chug the milk! ('Chug the milk!,' said Jasonthween)"

Jason obliged and handed over one of the milk jugs to the fan. As the latter opened the jug and brought it to his lips, Jason started a "chug" chant, while QTCinderella stood on the sidelines, hoping for the best:

"Guys, I don't know about that... don't spill, oh God, please don't spill."

Not only did milk spill out of the fan's mouth as he chugged with determination, but he also stopped midway and poured the jug's remnants all over himself. This, coupled with his animated movements, led the milk to spill across the theater, reaching surrounding areas and fellow fans sitting nearby.

Users on the r/LivestreamFail community took notice of the clip, and some, like u/mrbzoomer, called the man involved "rude" for his behaviour:

"rude as f**k."

u/Ok_Temperature650 suggested that the bit did nothing for them comedically:

"It’s not even funny. Oh wow he got milk on himself. Am I supposed to laugh?."

r/LivestreamFail generally seemed upset by the fan's behaviour at the theatre (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Others, like u/TheLazyEspeon, mentioned QTCinderella and how the situation may have affected her:

"What a jacka*s. Qt was very clearly upset. One bad apple ruins it for everyone smh."

Similarly, u/FalafelBall mentioned that while the situation made them laugh, they did feel bad for QT:

"You can hear QT say, 'This is why we can't have nice things. Never doing this ever again.' It made me laugh, but I do feel bad lol"

The energy in the room noticeably died down after the incident, leading to an awkward silence that seemed to be felt even by viewers in the streamers' chatbox. After this, QTCinderella, her partner Ludwig, and the other creators swiftly moved past and set themselves up for the final judging session.

At the judging table, Jason remarked on how the situation had escalated:

"I said chug the milk, not pour it on him!"

Fan apologizes to QTCinderella after the milk incident

After the incident, the fan, dubbed "Milk Guy," came up to QTCinderella and expressed that they felt bad about their stunt during the finale:

"I feel horrible."

However, QT was supportive and claimed that the man had nothing to worry about after hugging him:

"They peer pressured you! ('No, I feel bad...,' said Milk Guy) Don't feel bad."

In other news, streamer and Ludwig's associate, Mang0, was criticized for allegedly harassing female streamers at the former's Beerio Kart event a day before the finale of Master Baker 2025.

