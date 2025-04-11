"So wholesome and sweet": QTCinderella says she teared up watching the Technoblade reference in A Minecraft Movie

Twitch streamer Blaire “QTCinderella” shared her thoughts on A Minecraft Movie during a livestream on April 11, 2025. The content creator told her fans that she loved the Technoblade reference in the movie. For those unaware, Technoblade was one of the most popular Minecraft content creators on YouTube, who passed away in June 2022 after losing his fight against cancer.

QTCinderella described the Technoblade tribute scene for her fans who had not seen the movie, saying:

“There is a Technoblade reference in it and it is so wholesome and sweet, like it melted my heart and it made feel so warm and happy inside. It’s like..it’s so sweet. Essentially, there’s like villagers and there’s a…um, there’s a pig that walks by with a crown, which you know, Technoblade’s character…used to be like a pig wearing a crown. And someone goes ‘What is that, guys? Is he the king?’ and Jack Black goes, ‘No. he’s a legend.’And it was just like…melt my freaking heart."

She went on to talk about the emotional impact of the scene and how happy it made her. QTCinderella added:

"It was very…it made me like…tear up. It was just like…oh my god. It was a very beautiful moment. I am really happy they did that.”

QTCinderella finds out about how the Technoblade reference was added

When QTCinderella talked about how emotional the Technoblade tribute made her, her fans told her that the reference was added to A Minecraft Movie because actor Sebastian Hansen pitched the idea. The streamer responded, saying:

“The kid actor (Sebastian Hansen) made them do it? That’s so cool. It was…it was such a really nice tribute. When I got home and I said to Lud (Ludwig Ahgren) ‘It makes me so sad’ cause Tech…that would have been so cool for Techno to like experience, you know? It just makes me so sad but it was really beautiful. I’m happy they included that.”

A Minecraft movie director, Jared Hess, had previously talked about how the Technoblade Tribute made it to the movie. He said:

“One of my favorite Easter eggs came from Sebastian, who plays Henry. When we were prepping the film, he was like, “Look, there's this amazing Minecraft player named Technoblade who passed away, and I would love to be able to honor him somehow in the film.” We were like, “Oh my goodness, of course.” So we spoke with our design team, and there's a really, really sweet, special nod to Technoblade in the film that is really cool.”

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and became an instant success, making more than $310 million in its opening weekend globally. The film achieved the record of becoming the highest-earning opening weekend by a video game movie.

The hit film features actors Emma Myers, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen. Popular YouTubers DanTDM, Aphmau, LDShadowLady, and Mumbo Jumbo also make cameo appearances in the movie.

In other news, QTCinderella shared how Donald Trump’s tariffs would affect her decoden business. She claimed that some of her suppliers had already pulled out of the United States.

