What is the Technoblade tribute in A Minecraft Movie? Director explains how the "special nod" to the late YouTuber came about

Many filmgoers who watched A Minecraft Movie spotted a pig with a golden crown, which is a direct nod to YouTuber Technoblade’s iconic avatar. The content creator lost his battle against cancer at the age of 23 in 2022.

Ad

In one scene of the movie, Minecraft’s iconic protagonist Steve, played by Jack Black, came across a pig wearing a crown, prompting one of the humans to ask if it was a king. Steve responded that the pig was a “legend,” honoring the deceased YouTuber.

The movie’s director, Jared Hess, worked with the design team to include the special nod to the YouTuber. Technoblade’s appearance in the movie was first teased by YouTuber Thomas “TommyInnit”, who asked A Minecraft Movie producer Torfi Frans Olafsson if the film would feature a Technoblade reference. Olafsson responded:

Ad

Trending

"Yes. That felt like the right thing to do, and you gonna have to see it too."

Sebastian Hansen inspired the Technoblade tribute in A Minecraft Movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with Collider, Jared Hess revealed that actor Sebastian Hansen approached him and brought up Technoblade. The director revealed:

“One of my favorite Easter eggs came from Sebastian, who plays Henry. When we were prepping the film, he was like, “Look, there's this amazing Minecraft player named Technoblade who passed away, and I would love to be able to honor him somehow in the film.” We were like, “Oh my goodness, of course.” So we spoke with our design team, and there's a really, really sweet, special nod to Technoblade in the film that is really cool.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The easter egg in A Minecraft Movie was the second tribute Technoblade received in recent months. In December 2024, the Minecraft Championship paid another emotional tribute to the creator by including him as a playable card in the official trading card game (TCG).

Technoblade remains one of the most important figures in the Minecraft community. He was known for his player-versus-player (PvP) skills, won two Minecraft Championships (MCCs), and never placed below the top nine in any official event.

Ad

The beloved Minecraft creator is not the only internet personality to appear in A Minecraft Movie. Other YouTubers and streamers who appeared in the new film include Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, LDShadowLady, and DanTDM. Minecraft lead designer Jens Bergensten also makes a cameo as a waiter.

In other news, the new Minecraft movie broke records with the biggest opening day for a video game film. The film earned over $57 million on its first day and is expected to make around $150 million in the opening weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More