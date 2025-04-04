"My suppliers have tripled or quadrupled their price": QTCinderella explains how Donald Trump's tariffs will impact her decoden business

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" explained how Donald Trump's recent tariff plans would impact her decoden business. For context, the US President announced a new tariff plan dubbed the Liberation Day Tariffs on April 2, unveiling a flat rate of 10% tariff on several imported goods from foreign countries with dozens of countries — like Vietnam — facing increased rates of up to 40%.

According to a report by the think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies), the new tariffs will raise prices in the US "by 9.5 percent and lower US GDP by 1 percent."

QTCinderella, popular for hosting streamer-related events like the Streamer Awards, also has a decoden business for Japanese arts and crafts in LA. On her April 3 Twitch stream, she started discussing how Donald Trump's new tariffs would affect her business.

She explained that almost all of the material she uses is imported from Asia and that after the tariffs were announced, either her suppliers stopped working in the US or increased their costs three or four times:

"Some of my suppliers have already pulled out of the US. And some of my suppliers have tripled or quadrupled their price."

What is decoden and how has QTCinderella's small business in LA been affected by the new tariffs?

As mentioned, Donald Trump's new Tariff plan increases tariffs on imported goods from several countries around the world. QTCinderella explained on her Twitch stream how this has affected her business because it is a Japanese craft store.

She also explained what decoden is, and said:

"Oh you want to talk about Deco Deco? How about me, these tariffs, I'm like, 'How bad will it be, how bad will these tariffs be?' Just so everybody knows, decoden is short for decodenwa, which is a Japanese craft. Which means that none of my stuff is from America. I literally could not find a supplier in America that wasn't just buying stuff from Asia and marking it up."

As reported by The Guardian, the new US tariff for goods from various Asian countries has increased such as Japan (24%), Vietnam (46%), South Korea (25%), Thailand (36%), and more.

The streamer claimed that after the tariffs were announced, she talked about them with her friend and fellow Twitch creator, Caroline Kwan, and got anxious about her suppliers:

"So, with the tariffs. I was on the phone with Caroline today and she was explaining to me these tariffs. Because I knew these would affect me but I didn't know to what extent. And then I got a little anxious, and then I went online and I checked with some of my suppliers."

After checking online, QTCinderella claimed that her usual suppliers have either pulled out of the US or have tripled or quadrupled their prices in the wake of Donald Trump's tariffs.

While QTCinderella's small business may have been impacted by the new tariffs, another Twitch streamer has expressed his support for Donald Trump's plans. Former OTK streamer Asmongold recently weighed in on the tariffs news on his broadcast and claimed Trump's plan would work out in the end.

