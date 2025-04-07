How much did A Minecraft Movie earn on opening weekend?

A Minecraft Movie is now in theatres, and it seems that fans are flocking in to see the blocky world on the silver screen. Almost every aspect of the movie was criticized when the first teaser trailer dropped. Not only that, but the last few trailers made fans believe that the movie is beyond saving, and all they hoped was that the movie would be so bad that it becomes entertaining. Yet, the box office numbers tell a different story.
A Minecraft Movie has broken all records set by video game movies, making more than $157 million dollars domestically on its opening weekend. Not only that, the film has earned $144 million internationally, making a total of $301 million worldwide. Currently, the movie has the record of the highest-earning opening weekend by a video game movie.
A Minecraft Movie shines like a diamond
Minecraft is a name that has become a part of pop culture. What started as a simple, one-man project turned into a global giant. The blocky game is the world’s highest-selling video game. Now, it seems that the franchise has earned another monetary accolade.
When the movie was announced, fans were disappointed that it would be a live-action adaptation. Players wanted the film to be animated, but the creators mentioned that they wanted to do something new.
There were a lot of good animated projects of the game already present on platforms like YouTube, which is likely why Warner Bros went with the live-action route. A lot of the credit for the success of the movie can be attributed to the brilliant performance of Jack Black.
Black is known for giving 100% in every role and showing a performance that can impress anyone. While the story of the movie is not unique, it is the magic of seeing the world of Minecraft on the big screen with human characters in it that has attracted most of the viewers.
While the movie continues its run, the earnings will go up as well. It would be interesting to see how much the film earns, as that can open up new avenues for the title. Higher earnings could motivate Mojang Studios and Warner Bros to go for more Minecraft projects such as TV shows and even a second part of the movie.
