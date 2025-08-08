  • home icon
  • Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025: List of all participants revealed

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:06 GMT
Ludwig
All the participants for Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025 have been revealed (Image via x.com/MogulMoves)

Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025 is right around the corner, and the list of content creators participating has been revealed. For those unfamiliar, Streamer Games is a track and field event hosted by Ludwig Ahgren and Red Bull, in which several well-known streamers and influencers compete against one another.

The two-day event will premiere on August 16, 2025, and end the following day, August 17, 2025. Furthermore, it is offering in-person admission and will be held at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California.

On August 7, 2025, Ludwig hosted a Draft Day livestream for the Streamer Games to reveal which content creators would be part of the eight teams competing.

This article goes over which popular streamers are participating and which teams they are a part of.

The list of all content creators participating in Ludwig's Streamer Games explored

As mentioned earlier, eight teams will compete in this year's Streamer Games, with Din "Agent 00," Seán "Jacksepticeye" William McLoughlin, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Leslie "Fuslie" Ann Fu, Emily "ExtraEmily" Xuechun Zhang, Jason "Jasontheween" Nguyen, Brittany "Cinna" Lynn Watts, and Emily "Vanillamace" as team captains.

Here is a list of all streamers who will appear on Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025:

Team Agent 00-

  • Alexander "FaZe Adapt"
  • Maya Higa
  • Ninadaddy
  • 100 Thieves Sunny

Team ExtraEmily -

  • Samuel "Sambucha"
  • MisterArther
  • Timothy "iiTzTimmy"
  • Marianna "Mari"

Team Disguised Toast -

  • Jack "NiceWigg"
  • Sydney "Sydeon"
  • Jodi "QuarterJade"
  • KrystalogyTV

Team Fuslie -

  • Michael Reeves
  • Warwick "Zoil"
  • Tina "TinaKitten"
  • Lindsey "LuluLuvely"

Team Cinna -

  • Kyle "Sketch"
  • Caroline Kwan
  • Blaire "QTCinderella"
  • Matthew "SuperTF"

Team Vanillamace -

  • Arky
  • Danny Bans
  • Emily "Emiru"
  • Katie B
Team Jasontheween -

  • Nick "FaZe Lacy"
  • Eric "Erobb221"
  • Sakura Shymko
  • Rani "Stable Ronaldo"

Team Jacksepticeye -

  • Rachell "Valkyrae"
  • Slimecicle
  • Abe "BaboAbe"
  • Lily "LilyPichu"

On the same day, Ludwig informed the community via an X post that Team Cinna had traded QTCinderella to Team Vanillamace for Emiru. The Mogul Money Live host wrote:

"BREAKING: Team Cinna has traded QTCinderella to Team Vanilla in exchange for - Emiru - a hug - a kiss? - tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash - tickets to chappelle roan -an appearance on Wine About It - 500 gifted subs"
Readers can tune in to Ludwig's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the coverage of Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025 on August 16 and 17.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
