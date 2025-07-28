  • home icon
  Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025: Date, livestream link, participants, ticket price, and more

Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025: Date, livestream link, participants, ticket price, and more

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 28, 2025 06:46 GMT
Ludwig
Details about Ludwig's Streamer Games 2025 explored (Image via x.com/LudwigAhgren)

Ludwig's Streamer Games, hosted by Twitch and YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren, is back with its 2025 edition. Ludwig's Streamer Games is a track and field event that features several prominent content creators and influencers. During a livestream on July 31, 2024, Ahgren described his event as being "distinct" from other track and field events, but "somewhat similar" to Disney Channel Games.

On July 27, 2025, the Mogul Money Live host took to X to reveal that Ludwig's Streamer Games will premiere on August 16, 2025, and conclude the following day, on August 17, 2025. It will be streamed live on Ludwig's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Streamer Games will also offer in-person admission, with three ticket categories ranging from $35 to $60 available for purchase. Readers can buy tickets by clicking here.

For those interested, Ludwig's Streamer Games is being organized at Leuzingher High School in Lawndale, California. The doors will open at 12:00 PM, and the event will run from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT on both days (Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th).

According to Streamer Games' official page on the Humanitix website, attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 18.

Which content creators are officially participating in the 2025 Ludwig's Streamer Games?

As of this writing, eight streamers and content creators have been confirmed to be participating in Ludwig's event, and they will serve as team captains.

Here's the list of captains:

  • Emily "Vanillamace"
  • Brittany "Cinna" Lynn Watts
  • Jason "Jasontheween" Nguyen
  • Emily "ExtraEmily" Xuechun Zhang
  • Leslie "Fuslie" Ann Fu
  • Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang
  • Seán "Jacksepticeye" William McLoughlin
  • Din "Agent 00" Muktar
List of confirmed content creators participating in Ludwig's track and field special event (Image via streamergames.gg)
List of confirmed content creators participating in Ludwig's track and field special event (Image via streamergames.gg)

Which team won Ludwig's Streamer Games last year?

Last year's Streamer Games featured three teams: Team Red Bull, Team Podcast, and Team YouTube. Ludwig's team, Team Red Bull, took first place, followed by Team YouTube in second and Team Podcast in third.

Following the event, Ludwig took to X to make a lighthearted remark about the situation, stating that he was "Znever dodging the rigged allegations" after his team won his own event.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
