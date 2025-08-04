"QT is a b**ch": Amouranth's husband alleges QTCinderella pressured popular streamers to drop out of his $700,000 event

Popular streamer Kaitlyn &quot;Amouranth's&quot; husband, Nick Lee, recently went live on a Kick stream and called out Twitch's Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; for allegedly influencing streamers to drop out of an event he took part in organizing. This discussion transpired on August 4, 2025, during an IRL broadcast, where Nick suggested that QT's involvement in the situation negatively impacted the $700,000 event.Seemingly in response to a viewer's chatbox message, Nick Lee concurred and called QTCinderella a &quot;b**ch,&quot; saying he disliked her more than her partner, popular Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren:&quot;I think QT's a b**ch too, even more so... I have far more negative thoughts about QT than I had about Ludwig, and I think that's still true after the Mang0 thing.&quot;Nick claimed that he had more disdain towards QT than for her partner, even after the controversy surrounding the former Cloud 9 member Joseph &quot;Mang0,&quot; who reportedly made inappropriate advances towards women at the Beerio Kart event organized by Ludwig. Some online, including Joseph's wife, called out Ludwig and stated that he encouraged Joseph's drinking at the event.Then, Nick broke one of his stories down, mentioning an event called Streamer Royale and QTCinderella's involvement:&quot;I got a lotta stories that span like two, three years... In 2022, when we did Streamer Royale, our gameshow thing that Kick did, we spent like 700 grand on it, it was in Orlando, we built up this set and all that. We hired a production company to do the logistics... and about a week before the event happens. QTCinderella calls us and says, 'Hey, I'd like you to stop using that production company,' and we're like, 'What?'...&quot;Amouranth's Streamer Royale, held in May 2022, was billed on official channels as a head-to-head contest with top streamers vying to be crowned champion across multiple challenges.According to Nick, the Streamer Royale was produced by the same company that handled the logistics for Streamer Awards, a recurring award show that QTCinderella regularly hosts.Considering this, QT reached out to Nick, asking for a change in Streamer Royale's production. After the latter seemingly disagreed, the Twitch streamer allegedly influenced some of the participating streamers to &quot;drop out&quot; of the event.&quot;It's not like she owns the company, it's not like we're even doing a similar show as her, she was just doing the Streamer Awards show... She was like, 'I just don't want someone else who's a streamer and close to me to use the same production company,' like what? She got mad... she went through the grapevine and got a lot of people to f**king drop out of the show.&quot;Nick Lee alleged that QTCinderella threatened to withdraw her partnership with the production company unless specific streamers were removed from Streamer RoyaleNick also claimed that QTCinderella told the production company she would stop working with them if they didn't have certain streamers dropped from the Streamer Royale roster:&quot;When we told the production company that QT had requested them [the streamers] not work with us, I believe what they told us was, QT had already talked to them and tried the same thing and said that she wouldn't use [the production company] next year, for her show, if they didn't drop.&quot;One particular streamer who was scheduled to make an appearance was Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; who allegedly decided to drop out after QTCinderella spoke to xQc's then partner, Adept. This incident, in Nick's words, &quot;really hurt&quot; the event:&quot;She was close to Adept, and Adept was very very close... there weren't any problems with her and xQc at the moment... xQc said he was going, AustinShow said he was going, all these people said they were going and then she got each of them to drop out after applying pressure to them individually... She told Adept to get xQc not to go...xQc not being a part of it really hurt.&quot;In other news, QTCinderella stated that if she and Ludwig were to break up, the situation would likely be &quot;messy.&quot;