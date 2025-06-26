"F**k you lud": Mang0's wife accuses Ludwig of encouraging him to get drunk at his event

Super Smash Bros. Melee pro Joseph "Mang0's" wife, Lauren, has called out YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren, accusing him of encouraging Mang0 to get drunk at his event. For context, Mang0 appeared as a guest at Ludwig's Beerio Kart event on June 21, 2025. Several clips from the special livestream went viral on social media, displaying the pro gamer's actions and behavior toward prominent female streamers while intoxicated.

Ad

While the 33-year-old eventually addressed the controversy, admitting that he was a "drunk dumba**" and expressing his intention to "privately apologize" to those offended by his antics, Cloud9 dropped him after over a decade of partnership, and Twitch banned his account.

On June 25, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a screenshot showing a series of posts made by Mang0's wife, Lauren. In the now inaccessible X posts, Lauren voiced her dissatisfaction with Ludwig for encouraging the California native to drink at his event.

Ad

Trending

"but since i'm not bound by s**t as a 'civilian' @LudwigAhgren I f**king watched you on stream asking for mango to take shots. of course your lil teeny bopper viewer b**ch a** wants to pretend that never happened. people were VOMITING at your event & you never once decided to pull... hope you enjoy your grace for banning mango while encouraging him to get f**king wasted. F**k you lud. word for word "I need to do a shot, where's mango"'

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, Lauren's X account @BigHatLala remains inactive, as it seems to have been either deleted or deactivated on the social media platform.

A screenshot of Mang0's wife, Lauren's, X account as of June 25, 2025 (Image via X)

What has Mang0 said following the controversy at Ludwig's event?

On June 25, 2025, Mang0 shared a detailed post on X, stating that he "messed up, hurt people, and crossed a line" with his actions during Ludwig's Beerio Kart. The streamer then stated that after "reflecting on the worst moments of his life," he recognized an alcohol-related pattern.

Ad

"After reflecting on the worst moments of my life, I see a pattern: alcohol has always been involved. I understand that my words mean nothing right now, and alcohol excuses 0 percent of my actions, but I promise I'm gonna beat this and show you that I can be a greater man without the influence of alcohol. I know my grandma is looking down and rooting for me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mang0 also apologized to those who felt "hurt" by his actions and addressed Cloud9's decision to remove him from the organization:

"I'm sorry to everyone I hurt in this process, including everyone watching and the melee community Since all this happened, I’ve talked to a lot of people. This letter is mostly for them. I lost my C9 family. People I’ve known for years. People I care about. That phone call with Jack hit hard. It felt like I let down someone who was like a second dad to me. I still don’t really know how to think about it."

At the end of his social media post, Mang0 expressed his intention to focus on "real recovery," disclosing that he had begun researching rehabilitation centers and planned to check into one when he "finds the right fit."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More