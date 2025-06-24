"Never thought I could hit this low": Mang0 says he will "probably get banned from tourneys" after getting dropped by C9

Super Smash Bros. Melee professional Joseph "Mang0" has broken his silence after Cloud9, or C9, released him following his recent controversy. For those out of the loop, Mang0 has been in the headlines ever since the emergence of footage showing his controversial behavior and inappropriate gestures toward prominent female streamers during Ludwig's Beerio Kart event.

The 33-year-old eventually addressed the situation, calling himself a "drunk dumba**" and saying he would "privately apologize" to those who felt uncomfortable by his behavior.

In addition, Ludwig announced that Mang0 would no longer be invited to his Mogul Moves events in light of the recent situation.

On June 23, 2025, Cloud9 issued a public statement announcing its decision to release Mang0 from the professional esports organization.

The pro gamer eventually took to X to comment on the situation, saying he would "probably get banned from tourneys." While claiming that there was "no one to blame but himself," he stated that the online community "probably won't hear from him for a while":

"C9 dropping me Probably getting banned from tourneys F**king s**t man No one to blame but myself but man Never though I could hit this low Probably won't hear from me for a while Im sorry everyone Wish I was better I had it all and f**king tossed it in the trashcan"

The Super Smash Bros. Melee professional's X post after Cloud9 released him following recent controversy (Image via x.com/C9Mang0)

Netizens had a lot to say about the Twitch streamer's social media post.

"Work on your own and trust your family and professional relationships. Redemption is not impossible," X user @primaryblend posted.

"Acknowledging the mistake and not lashing out at the rational consequences is a great start. We all make mistakes and we can all grown and improve from them," X user @NerdAthleticz wrote.

"Hopefully when you put in the work and appeal, people don’t treat you the same way you all treated Hax. I wish the best for you tho in the future. Just focus on yourself and your family for a bit," X user @Technicals_ remarked.

"Realized im a broken human" - Mang0 apologized to "everyone he let down or hurt" before Cloud9 released him

On June 23, 2025, before Cloud9 released Mang0 from the organization, he posted an update on X, saying he couldn't sleep because he felt he had let many people down. While stating that people should not feel bad or defend him after the recent incident, the Norwalk, California native apologized to those he let down or hurt.

He wrote:

"Everyone has coddled me for so long and kinda looked the other way when it came to my drinking Dont want anyone to feel bad for me / defend me Sorry to everyone I've let down or hurt I know it just looks like im trying to save face but I genuinely feel so awful about it.. all I've done is reflect on my life and realized im a broken human I will try and redeem myself over time as I always do Gonna stop drinking immediately and get it together Sorry that im a f**k up but I will and can be better"

Expand Tweet

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament organizers have yet to issue statements regarding Mang0's suspension from their events.

