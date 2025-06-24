Cloud9 Esports announces that it is releasing Smash Bros. pro Mang0 from the organization following recent controversy 

Esports organization Cloud9 has issued an official statement on X announcing the departure of Joseph "Mang0" Marquez from its roster, following his conduct at the Beerio Kart event held on June 22, 2025. During the event, hosted by Twitch streamer Ludwig, Mang0 exhibited behavior that raised concerns, particularly in his interactions with female streamers.

While intoxicated and shirtless, the Super Smash Bros. professional was seen making suggestive movements and entering the personal space of the content creators, which many found inappropriate.

While Mang0 has since stated that he would privately apologize to the affected streamers, the consequences of his actions seem to be far-reaching, with him now being let go from Cloud9, which he had represented since May 2014.

"Entirely unacceptable": Cloud9 releases statement in light of Mang0's actions at Beerio Kart event

Expand Tweet

Trending

In its official statement, Cloud9 addressed the controversy involving Mang0 and "fully acknowledged" the concerns expressed by the esports community and its partners regarding his actions. The organization added that it had conducted an "internal evaluation" before arriving at the decision to part ways with him.

Cloud9 described Mang0’s behavior as "entirely unacceptable" and in direct violation of its "core values":

"We are aware of the recent incident involving Joseph "mang0" Marquez and fully cknowledge the concerns raised by our community and partners. Following an internal evaluation, we have made the decision to release mang0 from Cloud9. Regardless of tenure or accomplishments, the behavior demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organization's core values."

The organization stated that the decision aligned with its strict zero-tolerance policy regarding "harassment" and "inappropriate conduct":

"We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct. Our primary focus remains fostering a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for everyone associated with Cloud9. We will continue to collaborate closely with our talent, partners, and community to uphold and reinforce these standards. We wish mang0 the best in his future endeavors."

In light of this controversy, Ludwig, host of Beerio Kart, has also announced that Mang0 will not be invited to any subsequent events hosted by him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More