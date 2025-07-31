"I would be messy": QTCinderella opens up about what she'd do if she and Ludwig break up

Twitch streamer Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; has spoken about what she would do if she and Ludwig Ahgren split up. During the most recent episode of the Wine About It podcast with Rachell &quot;Valkyrae,&quot; the topic of streamers' relationships came up, with QTCinderella claiming that content creators &quot;secretly date each other&quot; and eventually separate.The Streamer Awards host then stated that she &quot;would not be coy&quot; in case she and Ludwig broke up, adding that she &quot;would be messy&quot; on the social media timeline.QTCinderella elaborated:&quot;I would, for the record, I would like to make this very clear - I would not be coy. When people break up in this industry, like the few public relationships that there have been, they break up, they send out a tweet, and they're like, 'Oh, my god, it was mutual.' Kill yourselves. No, it wasn't. I would be messy on the timeline. And then you know what I would do? Poof! I'd be gone. We would have the pod, and I'd have Streamer Awards, that's it. I'd be off the grid after that.&quot;In response, Valkyrae &quot;bet&quot; that Blaire would return to the internet &quot;in a few years&quot; after going &quot;off the grid&quot; following the hypothetical breakup with Ludwig:&quot;But, like, I bet you would come back in a few years because I do think that you like doing your baking stuff.&quot;QTCinderella concurred with the 100 Thieves co-owner and said:&quot;I do. I would come back as Martha Stewart. I'd be the [unintelligible] and I'd have a BBL, and be rocking it. That's my game plan. And then he'd be like, 'Damn! I missed out.' And I'd be like, 'Idiot!'&quot;&quot;She would have to make snide remarks&quot; - QTCinderella elaborates on what Valkyrae would have to do if she breaks up with LudwigAt the 39-minute mark of the podcast episode, The Other Woman... Also Ludwig Dying | Wine About It, QTCinderella clarified that she and Ludwig were not splitting up. The 31-year-old also explained what Valkyrae would need to do if she and the Mogul Mail Live host broke up:&quot;Ludwig is gone. We're not breaking up. I would like to make that very clear. We're not breaking up. If we did, Rae would be on my side, and I would make her... she would be allowed to associate with Ludwig for her career, but she would have to make snide remarks about, like, the size of his penis or something. Constantly.&quot;Timestamp - 00:38:45Valkyrae responded, saying she would &quot;just bully&quot; Ludwig over the hypothetical situation:&quot;I would probably just bully him for losing you. I mean, I think it would depend on the situation. Right? Like, are you breaking up with him because he cheated? Is he a bad guy? Are you just, like, moving on?&quot;In response, QTCinderella made a lighthearted remark and stated that Ludwig &quot;is not a bad guy.&quot;