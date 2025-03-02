"I'd kill myself": Ludwig reveals his girlfriend QTCinderella had a dream about dating FaZe Lacy

A video of popular streamer Ludwig revealing that his girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella", having a dream about dating a FaZe Clan member surfaced on social media. In a one-minute-16-second clip posted on X, Ludwig stated that he was "mad" at his significant other.

Ad

Upon hearing this, fellow content creator Britanny "Cinna" remarked:

"Don't say that when I'm in the room. She is great, don't say that when I'm in the room. I can't listen to this."

The Mogul Money Live host then disclosed that QTCinderella had a dream about dating Nick "FaZe Lacy." He elaborated:

"You know who I'm mad at today? It's QT, actually. She sends me a message, she goes, 'I had a dream last night.' Dude... I shouldn't say the whole thing. 'I had a dream last night, I was dating Lacy.' And I said, 'You never tell me that in the future ever.' Like, yes, QT! If I got cooked by Lacy, I'd kill myself. Haha. That would change the course of Twitch's history."

Ad

Trending

In response, Super Mario 64 speedrunner Squeex jokingly said:

"I don't think you have that big of an impact."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was the recent drama involving Ludwig, Cinna, and QTCinderella?

On February 23, 2025, a one-minute-three-second video went viral on X, in which Ludwig reviewed Cinna's Twitch chat logs. At one point, he discovered the latter's messages from August 29, 2020, where she wrote the following:

"Ludwig is just so BibleThump (Twitch emote) so hot. I love this. Pathetic. What game is this? Yeeee."

Ad

Ludwig was taken aback after reading this, and exclaimed:

"Caught! 2020 Cinna (The streamer starts laughing) 'You want to explain who Slime is? Who is Slime?' Oh, my god! And she loves Joe Biden."

Cinna eventually responded via an X post, claiming that the Twitch chat messages she wrote were "probably a bet" that she lost:

"bro I know this is going to sound like the classic excuse but I SWEAR TO GOD this was prob a bet I lost or something I ACTUALLY SWEAR IT ON MY LIFE BRO LMAOOOOOOO."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 24, 2025, QTCinderella collaborated with Austin "AustinShow" for a livestream, during which the latter asked The Streamer Awards host to comment on the situation. Sharing her "official opinion" on the drama, QTCinderella said:

"My official opinion is, I'm deciding what to farm here... my official opinion is that she is obviously a homewrecker! No, no, no! My official opinion is that I think it is funny, obviously, it is funny. But my second opinion is, don't pretend that you don't remember it or that you that it was somebody else!"

Ad

In other news, Ludwig made headlines on February 28, 2025, when Rachel "Valkyrae" responded to him after he called her one of his "dumbest friends".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback