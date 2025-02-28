Valkyrae drops four-word response to Ludwig referring to her as his "dumbest friend"

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has responded to fellow content creator Ludwig Ahgren's description of her as his "dumbest friend." On February 28, 2025, she posted a screenshot of Ludwig's recently uploaded YouTube video, I Forced My Dumbest Friends to Play Jeopardy. It went as expected. The video's thumbnail featured Valkyrae and Leslie "Fuslie" as participants.

Ad

Commenting on this, the co-owner of 100 Thieves wrote:

"WTF IS THIS LOL??????????? @LudwigAhgren"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ludwig's girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella," responded to Rachell's social media post by saying that she should "not take his s**t." She elaborated:

"He just left my house to fly back to LA with a garbage bag for a suit case when we have so many suit cases and backpacks. Please do not take his s**t."

Fans had a lot to say about Ludwig referring to Valkyrae as one of his "dumbest friends":

Ad

"Now you have to put out a diss track against him lol," X user @NOBODIES_XIII_ wrote.

"clickbaiting has gone too far," X user @dgsire remarked.

"And the fact he picked u as the dumbest THE AUDACITY," X user @Instinct_lv responded.

"No like why he posting a pic of himself with hair knowing he’s bald," X user @ImJustZander commented.

Ad

"lmaooooo he got you good," X user @dinopawnz tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig explains why he called Valkyrae and Fuslie as the "dumbest people" he knew

In the YouTube video mentioned above, Ludwig explained why he referred to Valkyrae and Fuslie as the "dumbest people" he knew. At one point during the Twitch Jeopardy livestream, Rachell and Leslie were asked the following question:

"This man became the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:34

Fuslie responded to the question by saying:

"We definitely know. Who is Babe Ruth?"

Ludwig was taken aback upon hearing this and said:

"That is the most f**king insane answer you have ever said in your life. Are you serious? Babe Ruth, the first African-American? Babe Ruth was White!"

Valkyrae also left a comment on the Mogul Money Live host's 39-minute video, writing:

Ad

"BRO LOL WHAT IS THIS TITLE"

Twitch and YouTube streamer's response to Ludwig's recent video (Image via youtube.com/@ludwig)

Ludwig made headlines on February 26, 2025, when he posted on X that he was taking a break from content creation due to fan comments about him going bald.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback