"This is hell": Ludwig says he's going on a hiatus because of fans' comments about him going bald

Twitch and YouTube streamer Ludwig has said that he's going on a hiatus because of fans' comments about him going bald. For those unaware, Ludwig shaved his head on February 24, 2025, after losing a gaming bet to his Twitch chat. On February 26, 2025, the Mogul Money Live host took to X to discuss his experience broadcasting his "first bald stream."

While referring to the situation as "hell," the 29-year-old stated that he intends to take a break from content creation until his hair grows back.

He wrote:

"i tried keeping tts on for my first bald stream. this is hell. going on a hiatus until my hair grows back✌️"

Hundreds of fans have shared their thoughts on the streamer's social media post, with some suggesting he livestreamed using his recently revealed VTuber model.

"Time to make use of your model 😭," X user @kaiusly replied.

"U literally paid for a VTuber model set up 💀 use it," X user @IshDavidd remarked.

"what if your hair is also on a hiatus and only grows when you stream?" X user @souletuc wrote.

"Tbh is not really a big deal him being bald, I think he looks good and the streams have been really fun. Own it Lud, don't worry too much about it," X user @imrealbreaker commented.

"It is ruining my YouTube channel" - Ludwig claims he is losing "thousands of subscribers" ever since he went bald

Earlier today (February 26, 2025), Ludwig uploaded a YouTube Shorts titled Bald. In it, he claimed that he had lost "thousands of subscribers" since shaving his head. He elaborated:

"I'm losing thousands of subscribers. Hello! It is me, Ludwig. You might have seen me in videos before. I'm bald now. I lost a bet, I'm bald now. I didn't think it'd be that big of a deal for a man to go bald, it happens often. But for me, it is ruining my YouTube channel."

The Los Angeles-based personality then explained the type of messages he's received from his fans after he went bald:

"Don't believe me? Look at the DMs I'm receiving. This is a viewer who has messaged me, like, every day for the past three months to come to their college graduation. And the day I go bald, 'Please don't reply or come to my graduation with that peanut-shaped head, for future inquiries, please message me with a full set of your natural hair.' That's just one example, dude. On the VOD where I shave my head, I've already lost a hundred subscribers."

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has also commented on the situation, stating that she was "pissed off" by Ludwig's head shape.

