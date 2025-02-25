"You need to be studied": Pokimane says she is "pissed off" by Ludwig's head shape

YouTube steamer Ludwig Ahgren unveiled his latest look in a recent stream. On February 24, 2025, he joined fellow streamers Leslie "Fuslie" and Miyoung "Kkatamina" in a stream. During the broadcast, fans challenged him to go bald. The look initially resembled Heihachi Mishima from Tekken, with his hair swept up while the middle portion remained shaved.

Later, he went completely bald. The look naturally garnered some interesting comments. Fellow Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has reacted to Ludwig's recent look, comically remarking that the latter's head shape "pissed" her off. She also said that he needed to be studied:

"You need to be studied for scientific purposes."

She also mentioned how she felt when looking at his bald head:

"WHY is Ludwig’s head shaped like it’s pissing me off."

Ludwig replied to the post, sharing a selfie with his new look.

"It's normal."

"PLEEEEASE tell me this is edited" - Pokimane reacts to Ludwig's selfie after becoming bald

Twitch streamer Pokimane appeared quite animated upon seeing Ludwig's bald appearance. One particular angle of a selfie made his head shape appear rather peculiar, leading Pokimane to wonder if the image had been edited.

After a user posted the selfie in the comments section of her post, Pokimane responded:

"PLEEEEASE tell me this is edited i feel like the TL is gaslighting me."

Ludwig himself has shared his thoughts on his new look, revealing that the response from viewers has been rather underwhelming. He claimed that people were actually "unsubscribing" after he unveiled his shaved head:

"Streaming bald is like playing ng+ People are all unsubscribing cause im bald. In a universe where northernlion has hair he is the biggest streamer in the world."

Ludwig reveals subscriber decline following his new look (Image via X/@LudwigAhgren)

Note the only challenge that the streamer had to fulfill

For those wondering, Ludwig's bald head challenge wasn’t the only thing his chat reminded him about. Similar to shaving his head, he had also promised to make a VTuber debut years ago.

For context, VTuber Ironmouse had given Ludwig the forfeit of creating a VTuber avatar. On February 23, 2025, he officially unveiled his VTuber model. During the stream, he presented a full-fledged lore, with his appearance resembling a cat in human form.

