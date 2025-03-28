"You're annoying": QTCinderella calls out David Goggins for his "male encouragement"

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" has called David Goggins "annoying" while reacting to his content on her livestream. At the 24-minute mark of her broadcast on March 28, 2025, QTCinderella mentioned discovering an Instagram Reel featuring David Goggins. She then played the video for her audience, during which Goggins was heard saying the following:

"You're just a b**ch! Honestly, that's not me trying to be some after-school special s**t. You really are a b**ch! Real men ain't doing it. Real men don't care about that gossipy bulls**t. Get to work, man! I know why you go on Instagram. I know why you... cause you just have the time. You have the time because you don't want to put that time into bettering oneself. Get back to f**king work! It's time to get back to work. Stop hearing yourself talk, get off the podcast, don't be on social media too much, get off all the f**king noise, get back to the f**king mental lab."

In response, QTCinderella called David Goggins "annoying" for telling people to get off social media. She also criticized him for his "male encouragement," saying:

"Can we just talk about that man, David Goggins, sending or making that message, 'Get off social media.' B**ch, that's your job! They're listening and you're getting paid for it. You're annoying. I don't know why all male encouragement is like, 'Stop being a b**ch!' Like, what the... why don't you, like, talk about your feelings for once in your goddamn lives?! I think you should do that."

Timestamp - 00:24:58

Who is David Goggins? Twitch streamer QTCinderella calls motivational speaker "annoying" for his opinions

David Goggins is a 50-year-old motivational speaker, author, and internet personality. He boasts over 12.9 million followers on Instagram and primarily posts content about fitness, self-help, and motivational speeches.

A Reel posted on January 12, 2024, has received over 45.7 million views, in which he responded to allegations that his videos are staged. He wrote:

"I laugh when I see the comments that suggest his one minute videos are staged. I have logged thousands of miles alongside him and filmed almost every video while on foot so my body can also attest to the fact that every single video is legit and merely a one-minute snapshot of what each and every day brings! This video was captured as I was crewing him on a 100 mile ruck that, at 10am, was just an idea that came to fruition just a few hours later."

According to his official website, Goggins is a retired Navy SEAL who also holds a Guinness World Record. An excerpt from his website reads:

"David Goggins is a Retired Navy SEAL and the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete SEAL training, Army Ranger School, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training. Goggins has completed more than seventy ultra-distance races, often placing in the top-five, and is a former Guinness World Record holder for completing 4,030 pull-ups in seventeen hours. A sought after public speaker, he’s traveled the world sharing his philosophy on how to master the mind."

As of this writing, David Goggins has not responded to QTCinderella's criticisms.

