Instagram user owning the @xQc username is trying to sell it for $400,000

An Instagram user who owns Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" username is trying to sell it for $400,000. The netizen — who currently boasts 3,123 followers — made a series of posts announcing that their account is currently for sale. In one of the posts, they asked "real xQc" to connect with them, stating that their account is available for $400,000.

In their most recent post, the user sought ChatGPT's assistance to explain why they intended to sell the username for such a staggering amount of money:

"1. Base Value for Short, Rare Handles: Typically $50,000-$100,000. 2. Added Value from xQc's Brand Connection: The owner could demand a premium, likely pushing the price to $100,000-$300,000 depending on how much xQc values his Instagram branding. 3. Negotiation Leverage: If xQc considers the username crucial for his brand (e.g., aligning his presence across platforms like Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram), the price could go even higher-possibly $500,000 or more."

Instagram user's page who is trying to sell the @xQc username for $400,000 (Image via Instagram)

According to X user @xqcreviews, the Instagram user reportedly turned down Felix's offer to buy the username for $1,000. They wrote:

"“xqc” account holder on Instagram is trying to sell the username for $400K. He previously rejected xQc's offer of $1K for it thinking he could sell it for higher."

Fans had a lot to say about the netizen wanting $400,000 from the French-Canadian personality for the Instagram account:

"One call to ig for impersonation and bro is cooked," X user @xhraey posted.

"400k is INSANE but the offer of 1k was also insanely low," X user @alecsbutt wrote.

"X barely post on that s**t. He'd be lucky to get $400 😂," X user @RawlyBoxing commented.

"lil bro posted a chatgpt response 😭," X user @xblvckcat remarked.

xQc recently bet $300,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs, only for the NFL team to lose to Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX

During a recent livestream, Felix received a call from his father — who asked if he had wagered on any of the teams competing in Super Bowl LIX. The streamer revealed that he bet $300,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs, who ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said:

"Dad's calling, hold on. I'm on stream, what's up? (Streamer's father asks, 'Who are you betting on?') On Chiefs, why? Yeah, the Chiefs. Like $300(k). Tell them not to follow me, I'm bad luck. Okay, love you, bye, see ya. Bro, his friends think I have sort of insider information or whatever about the game. Like, they try to follow my bet."

In other news, xQc has called out Imane "Pokimane" for her remarks about "only White people hating" Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, saying that she was "pandering."

