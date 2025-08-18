  • home icon
  What did HasanAbi say about Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein? Controversy explained

What did HasanAbi say about Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein? Controversy explained

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 18, 2025 05:00 GMT
What did HasanAbi say about Ethan Klein
HasanAbi's controversial statement about Hila Klein explored (Image via @hasandpiker and @kleinhila/Instagram)

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has garnered attention on social media after his comments about Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, went viral. On August 17, 2025, a video from HasanAbi's Just Chatting broadcast surfaced on Reddit and X, in which he discussed the legality of violent actions against Israeli forces or settlers amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

While he did not explicitly name Hila Klein, he stated that the violent actions would be considered "perfectly legal, perfectly valid, and perfectly moral" against Israeli forces or settlers, including netizens' "favorite podcaster's wife."

HasanAbi said:

"...Matter if they're DFLP (Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine), PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), or even former Fatah militants. Okay? It is perfectly legal, perfectly valid, and perfectly moral. Okay? 100%! This is not like a black and... this is not a grey area. This is black and white. Okay? It doesn't get more black and white than this! Israel is in the wrong. Israel is actually engaging in apartheid, which is a crime in itself. Israel is doing a genocide in Gaza and an apartheid in the West Bank. Two crimes in on itself. And every type of armed resistance against both, the settlers and also the Israeli-occupying force in the West Bank, doesn't matter if it's your favorite podcaster's, like, wife that participated in these raids..."
HasanAbi confirms he was talking about Hila Klein in his viral statement and provides clarification on what he said

On the same day, Zack "Asmongold" reacted to HasanAbi's statement about Hila Klein that went viral, stating that anyone "attacking" her would face jail time. In response, Hasan clarified his remarks about Ethan Klein's wife, saying:

"(Asmongold says, 'No, it's not. If somebody attacks Hila Klein, they're going to go to jail. Why is he telling people this? What is wrong with you?') Yeah, no s**t, you f**king moron. I'm talking about her in her participation in an illegal raid in the West Bank. Oh, god! 'No, it's not.' Yeah, of course, if someone were to attack Hila Klein right now, of course, they should go to jail. What kind of f**king idiocy is this? Oh my god!"
"He uses women to whatever end he needs" - Hila Klein responds to HasanAbi's statements

On the same day (August 17, 2025), Hila Klein responded to HasanAbi's statement via a series of Instagram Stories. In response to the Turkish-American personality seemingly calling her a "valid military target," Klein wrote:

"Just another Sunday."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the 37-year-old fashion designer accused Hasan of "using women" and "exposing their nude bodies without their consent":

"Hasan Piker, who was exposed by my husband to be a disgusting creep, has retaliated by calling for violence against me. Think back and you'll notice a trend, when he wants to get at Ethan, he attacks me. This is just another glimpse into the psyche of a man that does not see women as his equal. He uses women to whatever end he needs, be it revenge, sexual gratification, or to massage his ego by exposing their nude bodies without their consent to his boys."
Hila Klein&#039;s Instagram Stories (Image via instagram.com/stories/kleinhila)
Hila Klein's Instagram Stories (Image via instagram.com/stories/kleinhila)

"Girl-bossing genocide defense" - HasanAbi reacts to Hila Klein's Instagram Story

During a livestream on August 17, 2025, HasanAbi reacted to Hila Klein's aforementioned Instagram Story by saying the following:

"Okay, dude. This is literally girl-bossing genocide defense."
In other news, Hasan has revealed that he was not invited to Ludwig's Streamer Games because, according to him, the event's sponsor, AT&T, "doesn't f**k with him."

