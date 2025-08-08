Netizens accuse HasanAbi of homophobia and "sexual harassment" for his comments about Destiny and Charlie Kirk

Twitch political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has garnered attention on social media after his comments about Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; and Charlie Kirk went viral. On August 5, 2025, a 35-second video from HasanAbi's most recent Just Chatting broadcast was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.In it, the Turkish-American personality reacted to CNN's YouTube video titled, How Democratic streamers like Destiny are taking on MAGA and Charlie Kirk. Hasan was heard saying the following while watching the video:&quot;I like that these guys are like, 'This is our weapon. This is our secret weapon. If only Destiny will just, like, engage in spirited debate against Charlie Kirk. If only we can do this. If we can unleash the...' What is going to do? F**k Charlie Kirk and film it? Like, what do you mean? If only we can get compromising footage of Destiny s**king Charlie Kirk's c**k and filming himself in the process, then we can just destroy this. We can just destroy this whole charade.&quot;The community on the streamer-focused subreddit had a lot to say about HasanAbi's remarks, with some accusing him of homophobia and &quot;sexual harassment.&quot;&quot;SURELY Twitch will enforce their community guidelines regarding sexual harassment. Right guys??&quot; Redditor u/TTVm0ment posted.&quot;Homophobia and revenge p**n are so xD haha funny when the victim is someone I politically disagree with&quot; Redditor u/-Mentalfrog- remarked.&quot;Slightly homophobic comments coming from the Bro Tips guy&quot; Redditor u/CreepyMosquitoEater stated.&quot;Very progressive comments from the biggest left wing streamer on the planet&quot; Redditor u/keldrians wrote.&quot;if Hasan's exact same words were said to a woman, bro would catch get a 30 day ban&quot; Redditor u_justmyopinion commented.&quot;Making fun of America as an institution&quot; - HasanAbi talks about &quot;entertaining edgy humor&quot; while sharing his thoughts on DestinyAnother moment from HasanAbi's Twitch stream was posted on X, in which he shared his thoughts on Destiny. Describing the Nebraska native as the &quot;perfect defender of Israel,&quot; Hasan said:&quot;He is the perfect defender of Israel in that regard. He is! Very f**king conservative-coded, very reactionary in general, very similar to, like, the entitled, arrogant behavior that you hear from Israel.&quot;The Twitch streamer then spoke about &quot;entertaining edgy humor&quot; and the types of &quot;jokes&quot; he makes:&quot;As much as I entertain edgy humor, it's usually not against, like, defenseless children. You know what I mean? It's just not. The jokes that I have, that are f**king edgy, are the same types of jokes that, like, the right-wingers get mad at, which is making fun of America as an institution. You know? Making fun of the American government. Making fun of... making fun of dominant forces in American society. I'm punching up, no matter how edgy it is. I'm not f**king punching down.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi recently stated that Kick &quot;created an entire generation of s**theads,&quot; which resulted in Felix &quot;xQc&quot; calling him an &quot;absolute cockroach.&quot;