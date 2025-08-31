Streamer seemingly discovers gifted Twitch subs allegedly go to bots, fans left shocked

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" recently discovered that subs purchased and gifted by viewers to others who are viewing the broadcast often seem to end up going to automated bots instead. This discovery by the streamer comes in light of the recent critique being faced by Twitch over the alleged view-botting happening on the platform.

Despite Twitch claiming to have introduced new technology to tackle view-botting, streamers like Felix "xQc" have continued to talk about the supposed practice taking place on the Amazon-backed platform.

Now, in a clip uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, Quin69 could be seen talking about the issue of subs being gifted by viewers going to "clankers," that is, automated bots. Seemingly in disbelief regarding the supposed occurrence, Quin69 said:

"Unhinged from Twitch... Do you really think that Twitch would do this? It has to be a bug in the code, right?... There's no way they would intentionally be like, yo, let's maliciously gift subs to non-real users, 'cause you would see it."

He then showcased multiple gifted subs being given to what appeared to be automated accounts in front of him during the livestream:

"Bro... Clanker! Clanker! Clanker! Clanker! Clanker!"

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their discontent with the subscriptions being redirected to the apparent bot accounts, with some even labeling it as a "scam":

"Give subs to random clankers and keep serving ads to non-sub followers. Classic Twitch scam," wrote Reddit user u/4DimensionalButts

"Saw this in another stream also. 90% of gifted subs were going to bots," wrote Reddit user u/rope113

"Knew someone would post this lmao. Least shady twitch moment. Good way to keep actual people watching ads and potentially buying a sub of their own," wrote Reddit user u/brittlo1

"Should be a way bigger scandal than what I'm seeing, this the backbone of twitch, of small streamers," wrote Reddit user u/New_Reference359

Kick streamer TrainwrecksTV recently showcased a way one can supposedly tell if a streamer is using bots

Kick co-owner Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" recently explained how he could tell if a user had been using automated bots on the platform. Taking veteran streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" as an example of someone who does not use bots, TrainwrecksTV claimed that those who view-bot are often able to maintain steady viewership despite the content they are putting out.

In other words, despite such content creators streaming different categories, even some that their audiences may have never been exposed to before, they would continue to have a steady viewer count. As per TrainwrecksTV, this was impossible for any streamer to maintain, regardless of their popularity on the platform.

In other news, Twitch streamer Tectone has announced that he will be taking time off from streaming after recently being banned for the fifth time from the platform.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More