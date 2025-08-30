"Indicative of them all botting": TrainwrecksTV and xQc explain how "new generation" streamers are view-botting

Kick streamers Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Tyler &quot;TrainwrecksTV&quot; recently discussed the method they use to identify whether a streamer is using automated bots to artificially inflate the views on their broadcasts. This discussion comes in light of the recent focus on the issue of view-botting across Kick and Twitch.Talking to xQc during the Canadian streamer's broadcast on August 30, 2025, TrainwrecksTV claimed that a dead giveaway of someone using view bots is a steady viewership count across different games and activities. Taking veteran streamer Summit1g as a subject to explain their approach, the Kick co-owner explained:&quot;I think the problem is this. Let's look at Summit1g, who we know. I think Summit is a very good baseline. We know Summit is not botting. We know he's a legitimate streamer. I'd argue he's one of the largest streamers in the world. Yet, what is the one thing that you see in his statistics, right? When he plays Sea of Thieves, he goes 30K viewers. When he plays World of Warcraft, he goes to 9K viewers. When he plays GTA, he goes to 14K viewers.&quot;Now, comparing Summit1g to the &quot;new generation&quot; of streamers, TrainwrecksTV continued:&quot;What do you notice about new generation streamers? They have almost no actual footbprint outside of their inflated numbers. Yet, no matter what game they play, they maintain the exact same peak view count and average view count as their main section. You will never see drops. They could play any game they want. Full 50K viewers. They can go do something they've never touched, their community hates. Full 50K viewers. That is, in my opinion, one of the most damning things of new generation streaming that is indicative of them all botting.&quot;TrainwrecksTV claims maintaining a steady viewer count across content categories during livestreams is &quot;not possible&quot;This is not the first time xQc has raised his concerns about view-botting, as he even made a thread on X discussing the prevalence of view-botting, using statistics from Twitchtracker to strengthen his claims. He also claimed that agencies were view-botting their own talents to increase their ad revenue.Now, following TrainwrecksTV's stance on view-botting by the new-generation streamer, xQc claimed that certain members of the audience defended these streamers' steady numbers during their broadcasts as being due to their &quot;entertainment&quot; value:&quot;Yeah, and then they will say, 'Dude, it's because they're entertaining when they play anything!' And it's like, okay, I mean, if that was true then, they would be even more entertaining when they do IRL. There would be some discrepancy, like it's just the comparison to their own numbers. It's just what it is.&quot;TrainwrecksTV then claimed that maintaining such steady numbers across all categories of content was simply not possible, regardless of the content creator's popularity:&quot;What I just explained, it is impossible. The largest most famous celebrities in the world can't even maintain that. It's not possible. Only noobs in the streaming world would think that that's possible... There isn't a single human in this world that can maintain the same average and peak viewcounts across all categories.&quot;Previously, in April 2025, xQc made further allegations of viewbotting against certain Twitch streamers such as RaKai and Reggie, claiming that they were using bots to inflate their engagement on the Amazon-owned website.