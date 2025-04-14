"Faking streams and got caught": Fans react as Lil Rodney Son seemingly throws shade at xQc amid viewbotting allegations

A video of Twitch streamer Lil Rodney Son, also known as "Reggie," seemingly throwing shade at Felix "xQc" amid the recent viewbotting allegations, has gone viral on social media. On April 13, 2025, a 13-second video from Lil Rodney Son's livestream, in which he was freestyling, surfaced on X.

While he did not explicitly name-drop xQc, the content creator stated that people were "mad" because they saw him and other streamers associated with him "getting big."

Here's what he said while freestyling:

"We be streaming every night. I know that you mad 'cause you see we getting big."

X user @scubaryan_ shared the streamer's video and wrote:

"Lil Rodney Son seemingly sends a subliminal messages towards xQc while free-styling 👀 “we be streaming every night i know that you mad cause you see we getting big”"

One community member believed that Lil Rodney Son shouldn't "be mad" for the following reasons:

"Don’t be mad cause you faking streams and got caught 😭," X user @luanaxbelle remarked.

Meanwhile, X user @omarhustla stated that Felix should respond to Lil Rodney Son with a "diss track of his own":

"xQc gotta respond in a hour wit a diss track of his own," X user @omarhustla wrote.

Several more netizens have shared their thoughts on the situation.

"Lil Rodney son more famous than xqc and that’s a fact" X user @penguinman32 posted.

"The hype behind these guys will be dead in 2 weeks. XQC was the top streamer for like 4 years there’s a difference," X user @EternalGlo83887 tweeted.

"Xqc about to pull out the watch," X user @destroynectar said.

xQc's allegations against Kai Cenat's friends, Lil Rodney Son and RaKai, revisited

During a livestream on April 9, 2025, xQc reviewed Lil Rodney Son's Twitch channel statistics on TwitchTracker.com and voiced his suspicion over the sudden increase in the streamer's recent concurrent viewership.

While sarcastically referring to Reggie as a "GOAT," Felix said:

"I didn't even know about this guy and I think he's the GOAT... This guy might be the GOAT. He's just doing it better. 1K, next day 800, next day 8K, next day, 60K. That's the GOAT, I mean, then 20K, 30K, that's the absolute GOAT of streaming... we've been doing it all wrong for a whole decade, we're f**king stupid."

Kai Cenat eventually responded to the French-Canadian personality's allegations against his friends, claiming that he was deliberately targeting them because things on "this side" were going well.

In response, xQc doubled down his stance on Lil Rodney Son and RaKai allegedly viewbotting their livestreams, claiming that "somebody was doing something" that amounted to "tampering." Furthermore, the 29-year-old stated that he "truly believes" Lil Rodney Son and RaKai were artificially inflating their viewership.

