How to get Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Badge on Twitch? Steps and guidelines explained

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 01, 2025 21:18 GMT
A special Mafiathon 3 badge is now for available for fans of Kai Cenat on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/X)
A special Mafiathon 3 badge is now for available for fans of Kai Cenat on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/X)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has recently shared details surrounding his much-awaited livestreaming marathon, Mafiathon 3, including information on how to attain a special Mafiathon 3 badge on the platform. This iteration of Mafiathon is set to go on for the entire month of September 2025.

Fans of the AMP member can acquire the badge by either subscribing to him or gifting subscriptions in his broadcast's chat. Notably, the badge will not be a global badge available across the platform, and can only be used within Kai Cenat's Twitch chat.

Furthermore, fans who have acquired a Prime subscription will not be awarded the badge, with only original Twitch subscriptions being considered. This badge can be acquired through September 2025.

Who will be the first guest for Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 streaming marathon?

In a post made on X on August 31, 2025, Kai Cenat revealed the poster for the first day of Mafiathon 3. In it, the AMP star can be seen posing alongside celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian, who will be joining him as the special guest for the first day of the marathon.

Cenat has become acquainted with Kim Kardashian over the last year, with him being invited to the birthday party of the latter's daughter, North West, in June 2025 after being given a special invitation from Kim herself. Meanwhile, in January 2025, Kanye West also seemingly used Cenat's room as the backdrop for the promotion of his album, Bully.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that a collaborative broadcast involving Kai Cenat and Kim Kardashian has materialized, which marks her first official appearance as a guest on Cenat's livestreams.

Following Kai Cenat's announcement that Kim Kardashian would be present on the first day of Mafiathon 3, netizens have been reacting enthusiastically online and expressing their support through posts on X.

