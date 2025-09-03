"F**k no!": Kai Cenat left shocked as Ray J tries to join him in the shower during Mafiathon 3 

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 03, 2025 00:34 GMT
Kai Cenat was seen running away from Ray J as he tried to enter the shower with him during Mafiathon 3 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was recently visibly shaken after rapper Ray J tried to join him in the shower during Mafiathon 3, an ongoing subathon hosted by Kai Cenat during September 2025. On September 2, 2025, Cenat had been showering with FaZe Kaysan present with a full DJ set in the same room. The latter was playing songs directly feeding into the livestream.

Ray J could be seen undressing to join Kai Cenat, who was already in his shorts and in the middle of showering. Meanwhile, a now terrified Cenat could be heard shouting:

"No! No! No! No! F**k no!"

With Kaysan playing R&B in the background, Kai Cenat somehow managed to tussle his way out of Ray J's grasp and escape the shower area. Ray J then stepped inside the shower and proceeded to get lathered up with soap and foam.

After asking Kaysan to cut the music, Kai Cenat shouted at Ray J to get out of the bathroom, only for the latter to continue to get lathered up in the bathroom.

Kai Cenat showers during Mafiathon 3 with FaZe Kaysan DJing inside the bathroom

Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon is being hosted by the streamer with the aim of acquiring a million subscriptions during September 2025. The broadcast has turned out to be a star-studded affair, with Michael B. Jordan making an appearance in the trailer for the subathon.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and now, Ray J, have also appeared on consecutive days in Cenat's subathon as guests. In another clip taken from before Ray J's entry, Kai Cenat could be seen dancing to songs being played by Kaysan while the Twitch streamer was showering. This arrangement will reportedly continue every single day of the broadcast.

In other news, voice actor ProZD is facing criticism once again over his remarks about voice acting, with Zack "Asmongold" claiming that he "deserves all the hate" the former is receiving online.

