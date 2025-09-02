"Turned the industry toxic": Asmongold says SungWon Cho, aka ProZD, "completely deserves all the hate"

Political commentator and streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently opined on the controversy surrounding YouTuber SungWon &quot;ProZD&quot; Cho over his comments about voice acting. The YouTuber is known to lend his voice to characters in popular games, such as Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok.A known figure within the anime industry due to his voice acting work, ProZD has previously advocated for characters of a certain race to be played by individuals of the same race. However, his subsequent remarks about wanting to play characters of a different race than his own have led to him facing ire from netizens.This disapproval has become emboldened after ProZD's recent acceptance to play a non-Asian character named Orville Park in the Knights of Guinevere pilot, with him supposedly receiving negative responses to his announcement post on X about playing the role.With ProZD deciding to leave X as a result of these responses, Asmongold has claimed that the voice actor deserves the critique he has been subjected to, with the streamer accusing him of turning the industry &quot;toxic&quot;:&quot;He never believed that sh*t to begin with, he just used it to bully companies into giving him roles and to disadvantage his competition. Completely deserves all the hate, turned the industry toxic and now the toxicity has turned on him.&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@Pirat_Nation He never believed that sh*t to begin with, he just used it to bully companies into giving him roles and to disadvantage his competition Completely deserves all the hate, turned the industry toxic and now the toxicity has turned on himWhat did SungWon Cho, aka ProZD, say in his &quot;last tweet&quot; on X?This is not the first time ProZD has found himself in hot water over his comments about race-based typcasting in voice acting. In 2023, ProZD made a number of now-deleted posts in which he discussed a conversation with his agent about being offered only an Asian voice acting role, and that he wished to audition for a non-Asian role as well.In his latest X post, ProZD stated that it was important for all voice actors to be given an &quot;equal opportunity&quot; and claimed that &quot;bad faith arguers&quot; have tried to misconstrue his words:&quot;Hey all, this will be my last tweet on this platform, i will no longer be using twitter after this if you look at the replies on my latest announcement tweet, you'll see a lot of comments like this. this has been going on for years now, and while the normal procedure has been to &quot;block and move on,&quot; i truly don't think twitter is worth it anymore. in the past, i have expressed that i think diversity in casting is important. it's a complicated topic, but at the end of the day, i still stand by this. i think it's important for all voice actors to be given an equal opportunity, and i think there have been positive changes on that front. a lot of bad faith arguers have tried to paint this as me saying things i've never said. &quot;Further, he labelled X a &quot;cesspool of hatred&quot; while announcing his exit from the platform, stating:&quot;I have been reluctant to address this for years because i know a lot of these people will not listen to reason no matter what i say and i have not wanted to add to this ongoing drama. twitter especially is a cesspool for hatred and it's been awful these past few years. but i think it's important for people to know that this has been happening. this is the last time i'll comment on any of this. goodbye twitter, you truly suck a**.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer RaKai recently went viral for his comments about reality TV celebrity Kim Kardashian during her appearance at Kai Cenat's currently ongoing Mafiathon 3 event.