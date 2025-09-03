"Just hates on every Black streamer": Fans divided by xQc's "crazy" opinion on IShowSpeed's content

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 03, 2025 10:07 GMT
xQc shares "crazy" opinions on IShowSpeed's content (Image via @ishowspeed and @xqcow1/Instagram)

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" shared his "crazy" opinion on Darren "IShowSpeed's" content, and the online community had a lot to say about it. On September 2, 2025, X user @nyrbhimself shared a minute-long video from xQc's broadcast, in which the French-Canadian personality reacted to IShowSpeed's ongoing "Speed Does America" marathon livestream.

Expressing his belief that IShowSpeed required a "side character for comedic relief" for his content, xQc said:

"I'm about to say something crazy right here, chat. I think it would be a great comedic relief if Speed has, like, a side character for the stream. Like, maybe his cameraman, Slipz, like, starts with a couple of, like, fake production and becomes more of a character. I think it will help out a lot. Any thoughts about that?"
Numerous fans on the social media platform have commented on Felix's clip, with some alleging he was "hating" on streamers who were "more successful than him."

"Dude literally just hates on every black streamer that’s more successful than him" X user @LeGOATBurner23 remarked.
"I’ve genuinely never seen a clip of XQC when he’s not speaking in someone else" X user @CardioPlays said.
"Everytime i see this white dude on the TL he always hating on other streamers. Cr*cker sit in his chair all day talkin s**t about people who outside." X user @trustmebrolol wrote.

On the other hand, some community members sided with xQc, with one netizen stating that his opinions weren't "a bad take."

"this isn’t a bad take, Kai has Ray, rakai, tylil, Reggie, punga, dez as his side characters it wouldn’t hurt if speed did too but speed is still good on his own" X user @zayburgi posted.
"Facts" X user @PrettyBoy_sei replied.

xQc comments on IShowSpeed's concurrent viewership on YouTube and Twitch

On the same day (September 2, 2025), a 23-second-long video was posted on IShowSpeed's official X Community, SPEED GANG, in which xQc discussed Speed's concurrent live viewership on YouTube and Twitch.

"Speed gets 50k on YouTube with zero discoverability. Zero bots. Zero synthetic push. These are numbers that are, like, as raw as you can get them. And everyone knows Speed. Everyone knows him, like, everywhere. But he gets numbers that people get on Twitch like (the streamer snaps his finger) that."
In other news, IShowSpeed was recently called out by a fan after he "ran past" her son during his tour in Philadelphia.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

