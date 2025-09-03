'I don't appreciate you': Fan calls out IShowSpeed for "running past" her son during Philadelphia tour 

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently faced a disgruntled mother over a phone call after she called the store he was streaming from in Philadelphia on August 2, 2025. The 20-year-old streamer is currently performing a tour around the United States, covering multiple states in a 24/7 broadcast that will continue for over a month.After being handed the phone by a store employee, Speed was lambasted by a mother for supposedly ignoring her son, who was a fan of his. The mother exclaimed:&quot;Speed, I don't appreciate you running past my four-year-old... My four-year-old son, I don't appreciate you running past him.&quot;Bewildered by her remarks, IShowSpeed then asked who her son was:&quot;Who is this?... Who your four-year-old?... Ma'am, excuse me but it's thousands of people following me... Miss, miss, miss, calm down. If I see your son again, what do you look like? My fault, I just got to be always on the move. What does your son look like?&quot;She then revealed that her son's name was Rocket, to which IShowSpeed responded:&quot;Rocket? Okay! Alright! If I'm walking, say, 'Rocket! Rocket! Rocket!'&quot;Not the only time IShowSpeed talked to a fan who called in to a storeIn a clip from the broadcast on the same day, Speed could be seen having a direct one-to-one conversation with a child who had called in to a store where he was present at the time. After the fan stated that he wanted to talk to him, the streamer decided to prank him by lowering the pitch of his voice and pretending to be an employee of the store itself.Speed then stated:&quot;Are you sure you want to speak to him? Are you sure you want to speak to Speed? I think Speed will be pretty mad that you're calling the store and I'm working here, and you're calling the store.&quot;The fan subsequently cut the call, causing IShowSpeed to remark:&quot;Some little kid, bro.&quot;In other news, YouTuber and voice actor ProZD is coming under fire for his remarks about voice acting, with Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; also opining on the entire controversy in an X post.