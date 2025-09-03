  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • 'I don't appreciate you': Fan calls out IShowSpeed for "running past" her son during Philadelphia tour 

'I don't appreciate you': Fan calls out IShowSpeed for "running past" her son during Philadelphia tour 

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 03, 2025 00:10 GMT
IShowSpeed was recently seen talking to a disgruntled mother who accused the streamer of &quot;running past&quot; her son (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
IShowSpeed was recently seen talking to a disgruntled mother who accused the streamer of "running past" her son (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently faced a disgruntled mother over a phone call after she called the store he was streaming from in Philadelphia on August 2, 2025. The 20-year-old streamer is currently performing a tour around the United States, covering multiple states in a 24/7 broadcast that will continue for over a month.

Ad

After being handed the phone by a store employee, Speed was lambasted by a mother for supposedly ignoring her son, who was a fan of his. The mother exclaimed:

"Speed, I don't appreciate you running past my four-year-old... My four-year-old son, I don't appreciate you running past him."

Bewildered by her remarks, IShowSpeed then asked who her son was:

"Who is this?... Who your four-year-old?... Ma'am, excuse me but it's thousands of people following me... Miss, miss, miss, calm down. If I see your son again, what do you look like? My fault, I just got to be always on the move. What does your son look like?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She then revealed that her son's name was Rocket, to which IShowSpeed responded:

"Rocket? Okay! Alright! If I'm walking, say, 'Rocket! Rocket! Rocket!'"
Ad

Not the only time IShowSpeed talked to a fan who called in to a store

In a clip from the broadcast on the same day, Speed could be seen having a direct one-to-one conversation with a child who had called in to a store where he was present at the time. After the fan stated that he wanted to talk to him, the streamer decided to prank him by lowering the pitch of his voice and pretending to be an employee of the store itself.

Ad

Speed then stated:

"Are you sure you want to speak to him? Are you sure you want to speak to Speed? I think Speed will be pretty mad that you're calling the store and I'm working here, and you're calling the store."

The fan subsequently cut the call, causing IShowSpeed to remark:

"Some little kid, bro."

In other news, YouTuber and voice actor ProZD is coming under fire for his remarks about voice acting, with Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" also opining on the entire controversy in an X post.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications